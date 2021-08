SINGAPORE - Straits Art Company, a small business that opened in 1947, has helped many of Singapore's pioneer artists such as Cheong Soo Pieng, Basuki Abdullah and Georgette Chen source for European-imported fine arts materials and track down that perfect shade of chilli reds.

Later, a second generation of artists such as Chua Ek Kay, Tan Swie Hian and Ong Kim Seng also shopped here, not just for supplies but also for advice on how to make the most of their materials.