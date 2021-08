SINGAPORE - Take a walk in Pek Kio and, if you are lucky, you might spot an elderly man creating portraits out of fallen twigs on the ground.

All it takes is a gust of wind to undo his artistic arrangements, but Mr Y.L. Thien, 78, does not mind. "If the wind blows it away, I can still create another one," he says in Mandarin, bent over a work in progress - a portrait of Hongniang, a maidservant from a Tang-dynasty tale.