SINGAPORE - Among the genres of local literature is one that has received scant critical regard, yet is perhaps most emblematic of the home-grown bestseller: the Singapore horror story.

Ask your average Singaporean about local literary icons and, chances are, what springs to mind will be the eerie red eyes that haunt the covers of Russell Lee's True Singapore Ghost Stories anthologies, which have been spooking readers since 1989 and have sold more than 1.5 million copies.