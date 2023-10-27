University of the Arts Singapore’s Jose Isidro Camacho: I’m an arts warrior

SINGAPORE – Mr Jose Isidro Camacho is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the new University of the Arts Singapore (UAS), and few will deny that he is just the man for the job.

After all, three of his six children are fine arts graduates and he knows, first-hand, what arts-inclined kids and their parents go through.

The Filipino national and Singapore permanent resident, who has lived here for more than 20 years, says: “I know about the travails of artists and their education, so I think I have an appreciation as a parent on the needs that can be provided by an arts institution like UAS.”

UAS will welcome its first intake of students in 2024. Currently, it anticipates a cohort size of around 700 students.

The university will collaborate with Lasalle College of the Arts (Lasalle) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) to offer both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with degrees awarded by UAS.

Currently, Lasalle and Nafa offer degree programmes with Goldsmiths, University of London, University of the Arts London and the Royal College of Music, all in the United Kingdom.

“Instead of granting UK degrees, we will be granting Singapore degrees. It’s about time,” adds the former secretary of finance in the Philippines, who used to work in banking.

Mr Camacho reckons it has taken this long because a fine arts degree – be it in disciplines like visual arts, music, dance or theatre – is not highly coveted for practical reasons here.

“The arts are not the easiest thing to be successful in, at least financially. You can be very successful, but have to live a simple life,” concedes the 68-year-old.

He recalls the time when his son Lorenzo, 38, decided to be a full-time artist after graduating with a Masters of Fine Arts from the Hochschule fur Bildende Kunste (Dresden University of Fine Arts) in Hamburg, Germany, in 2014.

“He came to my wife and me and told us he is happy to be poor.”

Lorenzo also graduated with a fine arts degree from Harvard University in the United States in 2007. He worked as a teaching assistant at Harvard for a while and is now based in Berlin, Germany.

His father describes him as a “biennale artist”. Together with American artist Amy Lien, whom Lorenzo has worked with since 2009, he focuses on conceptual artworks for international art biennales, museums and art institutions. The two get by with artist residencies and fellowships at universities.

Mr Camacho says: “He is our son and we would support him, but he doesn’t want it. He lives independently and has managed to do so.”