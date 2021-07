Hoppity Studio founder Ripple Sim (above, with her husband Jason Soo and daughter Miley) created a set that mimicked a mama shop (top). At Hip Xiong Photo Studio, photographer Ryan Lee (left) captures portraits using wet plate tintype (far left), a traditional technology that predates film and was popular in the 1850s. Ms Sharon Ling (above) of Dressed Up Dreams conceptualises shoots based on the hanfu costume selected. Fotomat founder Kevin Chu (above) lets customers control the shutter for a more fun experience at his studios.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF HOPPITY STUDIO, ARIFFIN JAMAR, COURTESY OF FOTOMAT, COURTESY OF DRESSED UP DREAMS PHOTO STUDIO, KOH SZE KIAT, HIP XIONG PHOTO STUDIO, ST FILE