From ultrasound treatments to injectables: A guide to minimally invasive facelifts

Patients may experience slight redness and swelling, which will subside in a few days. Dr Kwee says you can resume daily activities right after the treatment.

While there is no age limit for Ultherapy, it is not suitable for those who have cystic acne or open wounds, extremely saggy skin, skin that has been badly damaged by the sun, or pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Ultherapy is also suitable for other parts of the body such as the décolletage to reduce wrinkles, and saggy skin above the chest area, arms and thighs, buttocks and abdomen. It costs between $1,800 and $6,000 depending on the treatment area.

Thermage: Boosting collagen production for a more contoured look

Similar to Ultherapy, thermage uses radio frequency energy to heat the deeper dermis layers of the skin to stimulate collagen production, with the aim to tighten and lift the skin for a more contoured face.

Results are expected to be almost immediate, and the skin may continue to improve for up to six months. Most patients experience optimal results by the six-month mark, and effects are expected to last between 12 and 18 months, says Dr Kwee.

One treatment session is sufficient, but if you want to do more, you can do so after six months. Thermage is suitable for all skin types and tones.

Some minor redness and swelling are expected after the treatment, but they will subside within 24 hours. Patients can resume daily activities right after treatment.

“Thermage is usually recommended for patients above 50 years old, as those with more visible lines may benefit more from it,” notes Dr Kwee.

Women who have skin laxity around the stomach area after giving birth and want to reduce it, for instance, may also opt for the procedure. Price starts at $2,000.

Fotona 4D: Reduces scars and pigmentation while lifting the face

Fotona 4D is a laser treatment that uses non-ablative thermal technology in pulses to target different layers of the skin to stimulate collagen production.

It aims to lift and tighten the skin, and reduce buccal fat – the fat between your cheekbones and jaw bones – without surgery, while improving fine lines and wrinkles.

Fotona 4D is best suited for those aged 25 to 34 who want a smaller, V-shaped face or would like to reduce acne scars or hyperpigmentation. Those who are 35 years old and above can also opt for this procedure as it helps to lift the face and reduce saggy skin, wrinkles and fine lines.

Patients can expect to see results quite soon after the procedure, while gradual improvements are noticeable as the skin continues to produce collagen, says Dr Kwee.

Fotona 4D can also be used on other parts of the body, including the neck, abdomen, inner arms and thighs.

There is little to no downtime and the procedure, which costs $588 per session, lasts about 45 to 60 minutes.

“Patients are advised to undergo this treatment monthly at the initial stage so that the lifting effect that the 4D Fotona gives can be augmented,” says Dr Kwee. “At the initial stage, the result will usually last for only two to six weeks. So, for optimal results, the frequency of the treatments at the initial stage is essential.

“After the first six sessions, patients can start doing maintenance treatment at three-to-six-month intervals.”