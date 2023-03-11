Tutor twins give out money for answering questions

SINGAPORE – How would you like to earn $10 for answering a question testing your Mandarin skills?

It is all in the name of edutainment for TikTok account Chinese Hackers, run by 27-year-old twins Austin and Ashley Soon.

In their street interview series, they ask passers-by, mostly students, three close-ended questions with varying levels of difficulty – and reward them with $2, $5 and $10 for answering them correctly.

To their surprise, people “actually do pass all three these days”, Austin tells The Straits Times over a video call. “We do give hints because we try to educate and still want people to learn. Maybe only two out of 50 fail.”

They came up with the tiered money system as a nifty way to maintain viewer engagement.

“It’s to prompt people to continue watching because TikTok is about watch time,” says Austin.

“People want to see what the third question is. And the advantage of having three questions is you can slot in a client brand deal in between the second and third questions.”

Though they are most recognised for their street interviews, the full-time Chinese tutors started out by posting Chinese examination hacks, such as go-to tips for writing compositions. The page, created in May 2020, racked up a 30,000-strong following.