Trends to watch in 2022: Plant-based options grow

SINGAPORE - Walk into Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum chain, and you can order steamed Teochew dumplings filled with Impossible Pork.
At Mezza9 at the Grand Hyatt, diners can order a Beyond burger with dairy-free cheese for lunch.
SINGAPORE - Walk into Tim Ho Wan, the dim sum chain, and you can order steamed Teochew dumplings filled with Impossible Pork.
At Mezza9 at the Grand Hyatt, diners can order a Beyond burger with dairy-free cheese for lunch.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.