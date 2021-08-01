Treetop views

The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering sp
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering spiral slide. The walk was recently opened to the public.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering sp
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering spiral slide. The walk was recently opened to the public.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering sp
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering spiral slide. The walk was recently opened to the public.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering sp
The "Senda dil Dragun" (Way of the Dragon) is the world's longest treetop walk. Located in Laax, Switzerland, the 1.56km-long walk connects the villages of Laax Dorf and Laax Murschetg and offers five adventure stops, including one with a towering spiral slide. The walk was recently opened to the public.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    32 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 01, 2021, with the headline 'Treetop views'. Subscribe
Topics: 