Travelling with pets? Some South Korean hotels are going all in

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Sono Pet Club & Resort at Vivaldi Park in Hongcheon, Gangwon province, has plenty of pet-friendly amenities.

HONGCHEON, Gangwon Province – In the lobby of Sono Pet Club & Resort at Vivaldi Park, families wait at check-in with their dogs. A standard poodle stands quietly at the counter next to her human.

“This is our second visit here,” said the guest, travelling with the poodle and a young child.

“The off-leash field is great. There’s a place here to wash her, we can eat together, and the rooms are clean and modern. I especially booked this trip because we’re participating in the Dangdang Trekking event.”

The scene at Sono Pet was seen across South Korea in May, recognised as Family Month, which includes Children’s Day, Parents’ Day and Buddha’s Birthday. The celebrations pushed pet-friendly accommodations to near-total occupancy.

“We sold out for the entire May holiday,” said a representative of the resort.

Kinock, a hotel catering to pets in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang province , exceeded 90 per cent average occupancy. Kensington Resort in Chungju, North Chungcheong province , also sold out.

Pet-friendly rooms now close months in advance, despite rates that run well above their standard equivalents.

The rise in bookings by families with pets is fuelling the demand.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, in its pet ownership survey, recorded 29.2 per cent of households keeping pets in 2025.

“The growing acceptance of pets as precious family members has helped the industry expand,” said Lee Hye-mi, chief executive of Banlife, a pet-travel platform.

“Local governments are increasingly interested in investing in pet-friendly tourism. There are so many beautiful destinations in the country that could be introduced to pet owners.”

Lee said pet travel is simply enjoyable.

“When travelling, a lot of funny situations arise and pets become great travel mates,” she said. “Once you experience it, you want to keep doing it. It’s not about being told to. Once you see how their expressions change, it’s hard not to enjoy it.”

Not just a hotel

Inside Sono Pet, check-in starts with paperwork. Dogs must show proof of rabies and combination vaccinations within the past two years, or three years for those aged 10 and older.

Sanitation kits stocked with waste bags and deodorising spray sit at intervals along the corridors.

Despite the steady stream of dogs and people threading through the lobby, there is no barking. The staff attributes it to the type of people who travel with a pet in the first place, generally those who have invested in training.

A passport programme with tiered rewards gives guests a stamp for each stay.

Kim Kyu-tae, pet marketing manager at the resort, said: “Because the average room rate is higher, we try hard to provide plenty of amenities for guests.”

A boarding area off the main hall lets pet parents drop their dogs with resident trainers for an hour, useful for a quick errand.

Three in-house dogs work the room, greeting arrivals from inside the gate, together with a rescue dog Yeoreum.

The rescue connection runs deeper.

Through a partnership with the Seoul Animal Care Center, Sono Pet has taken in six shelter dogs which had struggled to find homes. Five were adopted within a month or two.

The sixth, Deoksoon, is still waiting for a new family. She is deaf and a large mixed-breed.

Resident trainer Maki said most rescue dogs are very fearful.

“We work with them through training. Deoksoon hasn’t found a home for three months. The others were small breeds, so they were popular and got adopted within one or two months,” Maki said.

“While they’re here, we do basic socialisation training and provide up to three home visits after adoption.”

Some guests, Kim said, arrive with one dog and leave with two.

Fire pits and steak

One of the resort's resident dogs, Sky, at the Thinking Dog, a dining space where pets join their human companions for meals. PHOTO: THE KOREA HERALD

Outside, the off-leash playground stretches across 5,000 sq m of natural grass, divided into separate fields for large, medium and small breeds.

Resident trainers move between the fields, keeping an eye on play, and pet parents who would rather not mix with the group can book a private field in advance.

By late afternoon, the outdoor fire-pit zone starts filling up. It runs from Friday to Sunday for guests on a first-come, first-served basis and seats are usually claimed well before dark.

A dining facility seats people and their pets side by side. Pet chairs at varying heights line the room, allowing dogs to sit at eye level with their humans.

The menu for dogs goes far beyond water bowls.

A 24,000 won (S$20) pet steak course comes with a choice of one of four soups; a steak of chicken, duck or beef; pudding and a small pour of a “wine” made from cabbage. Order a mungpuccino, a frothy dog drink, and a blue balloon comes with it.

Every Saturday, there is even a baking class for dogs and their pet parent.

Leash hooks are bolted at intervals along the walls as well as a paid self-grooming station where guests can hose down their dogs after playtime.

Sono Pet has 157 rooms split across five different tiers. Floors are non-slip throughout to spare pets’ joints. Beds are close to the ground, with a wooden ledge along the side that lets dogs settle in near their human companions.

The lighting is soft and indirect, tuned to a level easier on canine eyes. And each room comes with pet cushions, bowls, towels, pee pads and odour neutralisers. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK