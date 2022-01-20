Time to de-stress: Where to yoga, spa and vent in Singapore

A new year brings optimism and renewed vigour, making it opportune to commit to new goals like taking better care of yourself. Before work picks up pace, why not take time to relax, unwind and feel grateful for all the good things that will come in the year?

There is no need to look far and wide for some relaxation, especially when our little island has much to offer. Book a staycation replete with massages and poolside lounging, or simply try a new yoga class… one that suspends you from swathes of silk to ease you into restorative positions.

Alternatively, go on a peaceful sensorial journey through the forest. Even taking time out for a drink at one of Singapore’s most unique bars is a fabulous way to unwind, de-stress and appreciate life’s little luxuries.

To help you along, here’s a list of everyday indulgences to spoil yourself with and take the edge off the daily grind, while rediscovering Singapore safely.

Where and how can you de-stress and feel relaxed in Singapore? Watch the video below for more tips and deals.