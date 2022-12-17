Year of lost baggage and AirTags

SINGAPORE – Seasoned travellers know you should always pack a set of clothes and some essential toiletries in your cabin bag, in case your check-in baggage does not arrive with you.

Never has this piece of advice been more relevant than in 2022. A spike in travel demand, coupled with a staff shortage in the aviation sector, led to thousands of bags being delayed or lost. The situation peaked between June and September in Europe and the United States, in what was termed “the summer of lost luggage”.