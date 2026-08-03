Straitstimes.com header logo

Xinjiang travel guide: How to plan a trip to China’s wild west

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region covers 1.66 million sq km — about one-sixth of the country’s total land area, or roughly three times the size of France.

China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region features boundless grasslands, majestic snow-capped mountains, vast deserts, glowing salt lakes, ancient canyons and surreal rock formations.

PHOTO: COURTESY OF TOH EE MING

Toh Ee Ming

  • Xinjiang is a vast, diverse region with stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
  • Each season offers unique attractions, from wildflowers and festivals in spring and summer to autumn's golden forests.
  • Travel tips include packing for variable weather and shopping for local crafts like lavender products and jade.

AI generated

XINJIANG, China – Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China’s vast north-western region, covers 1.66 million sq km – about one-sixth of the country’s total land area, or roughly three times the size of France.

Distances are enormous, and drives can stretch for hundreds of kilometres.

See more on

Tourism

China

Travel and leisure

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.