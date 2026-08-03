Xinjiang travel guide: How to plan a trip to China’s wild west
Toh Ee Ming
- Xinjiang is a vast, diverse region with stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.
- Each season offers unique attractions, from wildflowers and festivals in spring and summer to autumn's golden forests.
- Travel tips include packing for variable weather and shopping for local crafts like lavender products and jade.
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XINJIANG, China – Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China’s vast north-western region, covers 1.66 million sq km – about one-sixth of the country’s total land area, or roughly three times the size of France.
Distances are enormous, and drives can stretch for hundreds of kilometres.