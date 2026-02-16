Straitstimes.com header logo

Would you dine with strangers? Why travellers are using the Timeleft app to meet new people

The Timeleft app, which launched in France in 2023, works in more than 200 cities including Singapore, Tokyo and Bali.

PHOTOS: TIMELEFT

Apeksha Bhateja

AMSTERDAM – “I’m here for Timeleft?” I ask the first staff member I see at the Amsterdam restaurant.

This is my second dinner, but I am still a bit shy to admit that I do not know who I am meeting. I am among six strangers meeting on a Wednesday at 7pm. Like thousands of others around the world, we are in search of a social connection.

