Would you dine with strangers? Why travellers are using the Timeleft app to meet new people
AMSTERDAM – “I’m here for Timeleft?” I ask the first staff member I see at the Amsterdam restaurant.
This is my second dinner, but I am still a bit shy to admit that I do not know who I am meeting. I am among six strangers meeting on a Wednesday at 7pm. Like thousands of others around the world, we are in search of a social connection.