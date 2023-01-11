World’s best hotel to be crowned in 2023 in new list

LONDON – The World’s 50 Best lists are famous for turning restaurants into household names. Take Noma, which went from a little-known Copenhagen restaurant to international phenomenon after it was crowned No. 1 in the world in 2010.

Now the company that has become a kingmaker for the globe’s top restaurants and bars is preparing to do the same for hotels.

The inaugural list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels will be released at a ceremony in September. As usual, the company will do its best to drive the hype: The winners will be revealed during a live countdown, culminating in the announcement of the No. 1 destination.

Britain-based William Reed Business Media, which operates the World’s 50 Best rankings, sees an opportunity to fill a gap in the market.

“The hotel awards business has been quite locked up with advertisers/big business predominantly being the deciders of who are the winners,” says Ms Yolanda Edwards, one of the new award’s nine unpaid regional “academy chairs” and the former creative director of Conde Nast Traveler US.

“To have an independent award list that actually surfaces real favourites can not only bring to light incredible properties that might otherwise go unnoticed, it can also surface best practices that might have incredible impact on larger hospitality groups.”

Various companies publish star ratings or awards for hotels, such as Forbes and Conde Nast.

Michelin includes hotels in its guides, which were originally produced to encourage road trips, and in 2021 expanded its hotel programme. Countries or regions maintain standards for what they consider to be a one-star to five-star hotel.

None of them, arguably, singularly focus the public’s attention quite like a global rankings list that determines the best offering in the world.

And that raises a question: How can you determine that one property is better than all of the others, subjectively victorious over hotels Nos. 2, 3 and 4?

The awards will be based on votes from 580 jurors, overseen by the academy chairs located around the world; the voters have not yet been selected and will be anonymous.

There are no criteria for inclusion in the World’s 50 Best hotel list. A 200-year-old countryside mansion can rank right next to a six-month-old-beach retreat. In addition to the main list, there will also be awards for certain categories, like best beach resort.

Unlike the group’s other “50 Best” lists, which actually go up to 100, the debut hotels list will stop at 50.

Voters will be asked to consider all aspects of the lodging experience, from first contact with staff members to dining and drinking experiences, and even check out.