Winter in Hong Kong: The city puts on a big show for families, revellers and explorers

HONG KONG – Think winter holidays and Hong Kong may not immediately come to mind.

The territory’s winter weather is mild – around 20 deg C in December – which is great if you are not partial to the sub-zero temperatures in some wintry destinations.

Hong Kong is also a four-hour direct flight from Singapore, which means you do not have to spend a day or more to get there while contending with jet-lag and fidgety kids. And you can take along the whole family, maximising your holiday dollar.

Travellers will not get a snowy Christmas, of course. However, they may find Hong Kong a cool alternative for a winter vacation.

This winter, the city’s tourism board has strategised to appeal to revenge travellers, now that memories (and fears) of Covid-19 are receding.

For the year-end festive season, the metropolis is putting on a big show, with a multitude of events that will hopefully steer visitors away from the stereotypes of Hong Kong as a city of bright lights, shopping and dim sum.

It has launched WinterFest, which highlights winter-themed events – from a giant Christmas tree display to fireworks shows culminating in the New Year countdown.