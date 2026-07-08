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Participants can submit entries in five categories – Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter and Video.

SINGAPORE – Sitting in your phone’s gallery or camera’s memory card could be your winning ticket to Japan.

From now until Sept 13, travellers can submit their best photographs of Japan’s four seasons or videos of its landscapes to the ‘GO Share Japan Lah!’ photo and video contest for a chance to win attractive prizes.

Up for grabs are six grand prizes, including return economy class air tickets to Japan and a two-night stay at the luxury Imperial Hotel Tokyo. There are also five runner-up prizes, including a $300 travel voucher and a Canon printer.

The contest is part of the year-long celebrations marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan. It aims to showcase attractions and experiences across Japan’s 47 prefectures.

Participants can submit entries in five categories – Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter and Video. They may enter as many categories as they wish, but are limited to three submissions per category.

Organisers say judges will be looking for entries that best capture the beauty and character of Japan’s four seasons. They are especially keen to receive photographs and videos taken beyond the country’s major metropolitan cities, such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto.

The contest comes as Japan continues to draw record numbers of Singaporean visitors. In 2024, the country welcomed 691,100 travellers from Singapore. That figure was surpassed in 2025, when 726,200 Singaporeans visited Japan.

“Even though many Singaporeans are familiar with Japan, the travel stories we hear from them are always full of surprises, featuring wonderful places and experiences that even some Japanese people are unaware of,” said Kenji Yoshida, executive director of the Japan National Tourism Organization Singapore Office, in a press release .

“We hope through this contest the precious moments you have captured in Japan can inspire others in their own travels.”

The contest is open to individuals residing in Singapore who do not hold a Japanese passport.

All submissions must be taken by the entrant on or after Jan 1, 2024 during a trip to Japan and accompanied by a short description. Video submissions should be between 20 seconds and a minute long.

If selected as a finalist or winner, participants may be required to provide proof of travel to Japan such as passport stamps, boarding passes or hotel reservation confirmations. Winners will receive e-mail notifications in early November.