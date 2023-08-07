BRANDED CONTENT

From wildflower drives to swimming with sea lions: Feel the freedom of a road trip in Western Australia

Whether you prefer truffles, pink lakes and ocean sunsets or wine, wildlife and luxury adventures, get behind the wheel for an unforgettable vacation in the Road Trip State

Experience nature at its floral best at Coalseam Conservation Park near Geraldton. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Nothing beats the flexibility and freedom that comes with a driving holiday. No fussing with schedules or tickets, no worrying about missing connections or catching trains or planes. With a car or campervan at your disposal, you are in full control of your holiday itinerary – you decide where you want to go, how long you want to stay and what you want to see. 

And few places beat Western Australia (WA) as an ideal destination for the ultimate driving adventure. Affectionately known as the “Road Trip State”, WA is only 4.5 hours away by plane and shares the same time zone as Singapore, so you won’t have to deal with jetlag. And because driving is the best way to experience the raw natural beauty of the region (rentals are easy as the Singapore licence is recognised there), WA also has many road trip guides with details of recommended routes, and advice on the different types of vehicles available for rent like campervans, caravans, or motorhomes.

Western Australia is home to thousands of species of wildflowers like these blooms between the towns of Mukinbudin and Bencubbin. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

As the country’s largest state, WA is teeming with unique experiences that go beyond the usual Perth farm stays and Margaret River Region wineries. Consider a two-week trip to the Coral Coast instead, to immerse yourself in the beauty of 1,250km of breathtaking landscapes, wildflowers, exhilarating marine wildlife encounters and the world’s largest fringing coral reef, Ningaloo Reef (Nyinggulu). Aim to visit between March and October when the days are sunny, and evenings, cool.

Snorkellers are in for a treat at Ningaloo Reef, which is home to hundreds of fish and coral species. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

And Avis car rental has made things even easier with their Avis one way rental dealallowing you to drive the Coral Coast Highway north from Perth to Exmouth, drop the car off there, and take a short two-hour flight back to Perth. You can, of course, do it the other way round – Avis allows you to indicate whether you’d like to pick up the car in Perth or Exmouth. Whichever option you go for, a grand adventure awaits. 

Enjoy the vast skies with stargazing and skydiving 

The first stop after Perth should be Cervantes, a relaxed coastal town which also functions as the gateway city to Nambung National Park, where the famous Pinnacles Desert can be found. Plunge into a mysterious, otherworldly landscape as you take in these ancient limestone structures, and sign up for a stargazing tour for the amazingly clear perspective of our Milky Way.

Connect with the cosmos and admire the mysterious moonscape of the Pinnacles Desert at night. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

If you love seafood, make a stop at the legendary Lobster Shack, which offers visitors the chance to visit its factory to see how the seafood is processed, as well as the delicious experience of eating the freshest lobster.

Expect nothing but the freshest seafood served with stunning coastal views at Lobster Shack in Cervantes. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Next up should be Jurien Bay, a tranquil seaside getaway which nonetheless has the power to spike your heart rate and adrenaline levels with its skydiving opportunities. Sign up for freefalls from 8,000; 10,000 and 14,000ft – you’ll get bragging rights plus a certificate of achievement to prove you did it. 

Animal lovers should grab the chance to get up close to the rare Australian sea lion – WA is one of the few places on Earth where you can see these adorable sea puppies. Book a cruise so you can watch them from a boat – or dive in and swim with these playful creatures.

Get up close and personal with sea lions in the turquoise waters of Jurien Bay. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Kaleidoscopes of colour – hike through spectacular wildflowers and marvel at a pink lake 

More delights await you as you continue up the coast and hit Geraldton (Jambinu), a lively waterfront escape packed with great cafes, restaurants and bars. Its world-class beaches mean world-class watersports of every kind – take your pick from scuba-diving, fishing, sailing, snorkelling, surfing and swimming. 

Make sure you tear yourself away from the sea and venture into the countryside if you are there between July and October. The area around Geraldton bursts into bloom with wildflower meadows erupting with pink, white and yellow everlastings, making for extremely beautiful hikes.  

An hour’s drive away is the iconic Hutt Lagoon – one of the continent’s most beguiling pink lakes. This stunning natural phenomenon is a result of water bodies with high salinity and a specific form of algae. View it by foot, buggy or scenic flight – Hutt Lagoon changes colour from red to bubblegum pink to lilac, depending on the time of day and weather conditions, but it is always a wondrous sight.

The stunning hues of Hutt Lagoon near Port Gregory must be seen to be believed. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Gape at the “Grand Canyon” of Australia

Next up is Kalbarri National Park, definitely one of the highlights of the Coral Coast. Go bushwalking and gorge hiking through a staggering 183,000ha of landscape marked by dramatic red sandstone features carved out by the mighty Murchison River. 

Feel like you're floating on air at the Kalbarri Skywalk (Kaju Yatka), which overlooks the Murchison River gorge. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Check out the jaw-dropping Skywalk, the park’s newest attraction with two cantilevered platforms extending 25m from the edge, giving anyone who ventures out a heart-stopping view through steel mesh into the deep gorge below. The other standout is Nature’s Window – where a natural rock formation frames a picturesque view with layered sandstone.

Created by wind erosion, Nature’s Window at Kalbarri National Park is an iconic natural attraction. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Get up close to fossils – and friends with fur, flippers and fins 

Next up is a visit to Monkey Mia Conservation Park. No monkeys here, instead its position within the Shark Bay World Heritage area should give you a clue that marine life is the focus here. Wild bottlenose dolphins visit the shoreline almost daily, while ocean kayak tours with Aboriginal guides are available, as well as the chance to see the oldest living fossils on Earth – stromatolites – at Hamelin Pool

The stromatolites of Hamelin Pool may look like rocks but are actually ancient mineral structures built by tiny microbes that thrived millions of years ago. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Continue on to Ningaloo (Nyinggulu), one of the world’s largest fringing reefs, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List because of its exceptional biodiversity. Swim with one of the big three – whale sharks, manta rays, humpback whales – or embark on a coral reef tour. If you’re there between December and March, you may even get to see turtles nesting and hatching at Coral Bay.

Your journey ends in Exmouth, a welcoming coastal getaway, where you will drop off the car. A sunset sailing cruise on a luxury catamaran might be the perfect way to finish off your Coral Coast adventure before you hop on that two-hour flight back to Perth. 

For a shorter family trip, consider Australia’s South West (ASW)

If you only have about a week, consider exploring Australia’s South West region instead. Shorter than the Coral Coast itinerary, this trip would start and end in Perth. For a more unique experience, consider travelling via campervan. No need to fuss with finding accommodation in different places, a campervan has everything you need and more, coming equipped with a kitchen, beds and bathroom. Perfect for quality family bonding, it also gives you complete freedom to move around. So plan ahead and start booking if you’re thinking of a year-end trip during the upcoming school holidays.

A caravan zips past giant Karri trees in picturesque Pemberton. PHOTO: FRANCES ANDRIJICH

Explore a coastal playground

This journey would start with a stopover in Bunbury, with its stylish cafes and friendly bottlenose dolphins. Then hit Busselton (Undalup) for its iconic jetty – stretching out for 1.8km, it is the longest wooden piled jetty in the Southern hemisphere. Pay A$4 (approximately S$3.5) for a Jetty Day Pass, as that gives you access to dive, fish, swim and walk the jetty. Lunch options are aplenty with the sheer variety of beachside restaurants; you can dine as the kids roam at a nautical-themed playground on the foreshore. After the meal, make time for a visit to the Underwater Observatory, one of only six in the world. It starts with a train ride and takes you 8m underwater to see the wonders of the World’s largest fringing coral reef.

The Busselton Jetty stretches out into the deep blue waters of Geographe Bay. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Go on thrill-seeking expeditions

While you should make time for your favourite wineries in Margaret River, you should also try exploring its spectacular limestone caves and hiking trails. Mammoth Cave is a majestic time capsule, with no fewer than 10,000 fossils embedded within; while the Cape to Cape track takes hikers on a seaside trail that links the lighthouses at Cape Leeuwin and Cape Naturaliste – and you might be able to spot migrating whales from June to early December.

Sensational views await hikers who choose to go on a walking adventure through the Cape to Cape track. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Savour the best local bites

In Pemberton, go for the Scenic Karri Forest Explorer Drive to see giant karri trees and explore the gentle beauty of Beedelup Falls. You can also do some marron fishing – whether you catch it yourself or not, this succulent freshwater crayfish is a must-try. 

Manjimup is also home to various tasty delicacies – like the famous Pink Lady apple – and is also one of the first places in Australia where truffles were found. Today, it is known for black Perigord truffles – visit The Truffle and Wine Co for a tasting or join a truffle dog hunt in winter. There are free overnight rest areas for fully self-contained caravans and RVs in Manjimup so making a stop there is both easy and convenient. 

Dig up Black Perigord truffles in Manjimup, the heart of Australian truffle country. PHOTO: TOURISM WESTERN AUSTRALIA

To change up the pace, consider booking yourself into a nice hotel when you get back to Perth, because a bit of comfort and luxury can go far when you’re back in the city. Dip in the pool, enjoy a spa treatment and have dinner at a fancy restaurant – it’s the perfect way to wrap up your stay in Western Australia.

For more inspiration, check out WA road trip guidesVisit the Deals page to enjoy various promotional deals from Tourism Western Australia’s partners.    

