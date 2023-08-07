From wildflower drives to swimming with sea lions: Feel the freedom of a road trip in Western Australia

Nothing beats the flexibility and freedom that comes with a driving holiday. No fussing with schedules or tickets, no worrying about missing connections or catching trains or planes. With a car or campervan at your disposal, you are in full control of your holiday itinerary – you decide where you want to go, how long you want to stay and what you want to see.

And few places beat Western Australia (WA) as an ideal destination for the ultimate driving adventure. Affectionately known as the “Road Trip State”, WA is only 4.5 hours away by plane and shares the same time zone as Singapore, so you won’t have to deal with jetlag. And because driving is the best way to experience the raw natural beauty of the region (rentals are easy as the Singapore licence is recognised there), WA also has many road trip guides with details of recommended routes, and advice on the different types of vehicles available for rent like campervans, caravans, or motorhomes.