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On Dimakya Island in Palawan, Philippines, Discovery Coron resort is relocating its beachfront villas farther inland.

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SINGAPORE – Your favourite beach vacation spot is disappearing and the tourism industry is being forced to adapt to a new, unstable reality.

Around half of the world’s sandy beaches are at risk of being lost to coastal erosion by the end of the century, a stark reminder of how climate change is reshaping some of the planet’s most treasured coastlines.

In South-east Asia, the effects are already visible. Research indicates that about 35 per cent of Indonesia’s coastline is experiencing moderate to very high rates of erosion, while Malaysia faces similar challenges along 29 per cent of its coasts.

Shorelines are also shrinking at popular beach destinations across Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines as rising sea levels and increasingly volatile weather accelerate coastal change.

“While coastal erosion is a natural and ongoing process, the rate of erosion is accelerating due to climate change. In particular, sandy beaches are among the most vulnerable coastal environments,” says Magdalene Tan, senior lecturer at Republic Polytechnic’s School of Applied Science.

The stakes are high. If global warming continues on its current trajectory, low-lying destinations such as the Maldives face an uncertain future, while major Thai beach destinations including Phuket, Krabi and Trang are projected to face significant coastal risks by 2050.

For travellers, consequences extend beyond the loss of picture-perfect scenery. As shorelines retreat, hotels and resorts are being forced to rethink their operations, from infrastructure placement to guest experiences.

Boardwalks and beachfront villas that were once inland are now more exposed to rising tides and storm surges. As climate change continues to batter coastlines, the question is no longer whether coastal tourism must adapt, but how quickly.

Changing winds, rising seas

As global temperatures increase, melting glaciers and polar ice sheets contribute to sea-level rise, while warming oceans expand and occupy more space. Since 1992, global sea levels have risen by more than 10cm , says Tan.

At the same time, climate change is altering wind patterns, which impacts wave heights and directions. This affects roughly half of the world’s coastlines and is changing how sand is deposited or moved along beaches, she adds.

More frequent and intense storms compound the problem. Tropical storms, cyclones and storm surges can strip away large amounts of sand in a matter of hours, accelerating erosion that would otherwise take years.

At Manami Resort in Sipalay, a city in Negros Occidental, Philippines, weather patterns have become noticeably less predictable. PHOTO: MANAMI RESORT

For coastal businesses, these changes are no longer theoretical. At Manami Resort in Sipalay, a city in Negros Occidental, Philippines, general manager Giro Solatorio says weather patterns have become noticeably less predictable.

“The storms are stronger and droughts last longer,” he says. “I typically plan the schedule for summer and rainy seasons, especially for those who want to have outdoor weddings. In the past, there was little to no rain in February, but now it rains.”

The changing coastline is equally apparent. During low tide, the resort tucked in a cove has around 300 sq m of usable beach. At high tide, that shrinks to about 50 sq m.

“I’ve had complaints from guests who stay for just one night and experience low tide throughout their stay , ” says Solatorio. “It’s hard to explain to guests that we’re at the mercy of nature.”

Forced to adapt

Elsewhere in the region, the consequences are becoming harder to ignore.

In Malaysia, severe coastal erosion has devastated the Batu Ferringhi coastline in Penang, shrinking one of the country’s most famous tourist beaches and exposing rocks buried beneath sand.

In response, state and federal authorities launched a long-term coastal recovery project worth RM61 million (S$ 19.3 million ) in early 2026.

For some resorts, adaptation now involves more than beach nourishment or protective infrastructure. On Dimakya Island in Palawan, Philippines, all-inclusive resort Discovery Coron is relocating its beachfront villas farther inland as part of a major redevelopment effort.

Michael Joshua Wong, the resort’s doctor and sustainability manager, says the decision was driven partly by the gradual loss of shoreline over the years. As the coastline retreats, structures that were once considered safely positioned become more vulnerable to erosion and extreme weather.

The highest point on the island is 64m above sea level and its lowest structure sits around 3m above sea level. The resort has already invested up to 150 million pesos (S$3.2 million) into sustainable infrastructure.

Discovery Coron’s sustainability manager Michael Joshua Wong believes around 10m of Dimakya Island’s coastline have been washed away over the decades. PHOTO: DISCOVERY CORON

Operationally, Solatorio believes it will become harder to handle guest expectations, and that the resort may have to offer alternative lounge areas.

“It’ll affect us, of course. We might get more guest complaints about the smaller beach being more crowded. For sunbathers, we will have to offer them the sunset deck, or we might have to schedule the use of beach beds,” he says.

As climate-related weather events become more frequent and intense, experts say travellers may find themselves paying not just for a holiday, but also for the long-term protection of the destinations they visit.

Some destinations such as Selangor, Venice and Spain’s Balearic Islands already charge sustainability levies, which are channelled towards environmental conservation and climate adaptation efforts.

For instance, Malaysian state Selangor's sustainability fee of RM2 to RM7 for overnight visitors in all registered accommodations, implemented since Jan 1, is meant to fund state heritage and environment preservation projects.

While few hotels now impose explicit fees to fund climate resilience projects, Lee Adam Harryman, senior vice-president and head of Climate Resilience Studio at CPG Consultants, believes travellers may increasingly bear some costs as destinations adapt to the changing climate.

“ Some resorts increase costs after serious storms have passed through. They need to rebuild, and they need to pass on that cost to tourists ,” he says.

Future solutions

Effective coastal protection starts with decades of historical data, says Harryman.

Engineers analyse records collected from ocean sensors, tide gauges and coastal monitoring stations, some older than 30 years, to understand patterns and changes over the decades before implementing appropriate fixes.

Traditionally, hard engineering solutions such as rock revetments, sea walls and boulders, which are protective barriers that absorb the impact of waves and currents, are among the most effective methods against erosion. However, protection must be balanced with aesthetics.

Beach resorts like Manami will have to adapt operations as coastal erosion changes beaches. PHOTO: MANAMI RESORT

Soft rock revetment protecting Changi's coast. To maintain the aesthetics of a beach resort, management will have to look to hybrid solutions that balance looks with protection. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

“No tourist wants to arrive at a beautiful beach resort and look out at a concrete wall, fence or earth berm,” says Harryman.

As a result, many coastal projects now adopt a hybrid approach that combines engineered defences with nature-based solutions such as mangroves, coastal vegetation and coral restoration. These measures help dissipate wave energy while preserving the natural character of the properties.

Such projects can cost tens of millions of dollars, but companies do not have to fork out these amounts upfront, with incremental builds.

“These offer a step-by-step pathway where each step is enough to keep you going for 10 to 20 years. When the next trigger point comes, you build for the next 10 to 20 years,” Harryman explains.

“It is a way to reduce upfront investments or amortise it over the next 80 years or so.”

This approach helps prevent the costs of large-scale coastal protection works from being passed on all at once through significantly higher room rates or destination fees.

Still, Harryman says similar strategies need to be adopted more widely and quickly, particularly by private resort operators who cannot rely solely on governments to protect their investments.

“Without strategic builds, the minimum you have to do is keep topping up your beach with sand to keep up with the sea-level rise. That solves the issue in the short term, but not in the long term,” he says.

“It’s a given that erosion along our beautiful coastlines will happen more and more towards 2050, but it doesn’t mean we have to lose these pristine beaches and resorts, it just means there needs to be an intervention.”