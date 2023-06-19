Why Paris is always a good idea: 5 shopping experiences in the city of love and tax refunds

PARIS – There is a reason so many go to Paris to shop.

Home to luxury houses and maisons that are centuries old, it is the fashion capital of the world. The city pulses with an energy that only a place with such rich fashion history can provide.

It was where young Louis Vuitton first came to ply his trade in the 1800s; where the Hermes founders set up shop to sell saddles, then bags, to nobility; where, beginning with hats in 1909, Coco Chanel would embark on a life-changing entrepreneurship journey.

For the ardent shopper, there is magic in walking along the city’s most famed shopping streets – from Avenue Montaigne to Rue Saint-Honore to the touristy Champs-Elysees.

And, of course, who can resist the allure of tax refunds (of up to 12 per cent) and beneficial exchange rates?

When I arrive on a Wednesday morning in April, the air is crisp and the sky perfectly blue. As luck would have it, the city has just cleared the mountains of rubbish accumulated from the three-week sanitation strikes that ended a week earlier.

Paris is restored to its former beauty and tourists can shop, somewhat selfishly, in peace.

Though it is not my first visit to the city, it is my first time here with adult money, and that feels so empowering. I pop in and out of luxury department stores, flitting from one designer label to the next to try on accessories I have no intention of buying – just the knowledge that I could, if I wanted to, is enough.

It takes me a minute to realise I have stumbled upon Place Vendome, an octagonal square in the 1st arrondissement that is known as the jewellery capital of the world.

The square is lined with boutiques from every major jewellery house – Cartier, Boucheron, Graff. Fun fact: the shape and bottle stopper of Chanel’s iconic No. 5 perfume is modelled after Place Vendome.

There is a thrill in finally seeing the places I have always read and written about. And, as it turns out, Paris is not just for lovers but for shoppers too.

Planning a quick stop in the city? Make the most of the European summer and check out these five stores for memorable retail experiences.

1. Polene

69 rue de Richelieu, 75002 Paris