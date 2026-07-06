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Where to eat, stay and explore in Siem Reap beyond the temples

If you need a break from temple-hopping in Siem Reap, consider activities like a cruise down Tonle Sap lake.

Angkor Wat: Travel tips and things to do

A visit to Siem Reap in Cambodia is usually all about Angkor Archaeological Park, the site of the temple city that served as the capital of the Khmer empire from the ninth century to the 15th century and is arguably the country’s most iconic sight. But if you need a break from temple-hopping, consider these activities instead.