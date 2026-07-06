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Where to eat, stay and explore in Siem Reap beyond the temples

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If you need a break from temple-hopping in Siem Reap, consider activities like a cruise down Tonle Sap lake.

If you need a break from temple-hopping in Siem Reap, consider activities like a cruise down Tonle Sap lake.

PHOTO: PARK HYATT SIEM REAP

Leslie Koh

  • Siem Reap offers more than temples, including cruises on Tonle Sap lake to see floating villages and local life.
  • Banteay Srey is a quieter, well-preserved 10th-century site located 30km from the main temples.
  • Enjoy diverse Cambodian cuisine and explore lively Pub Street for local food, drinks, and nightlife.

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Angkor Wat: Travel tips and things to do

A visit to Siem Reap in Cambodia is usually all about Angkor Archaeological Park, the site of the temple city that served as the capital of the Khmer empire from the ninth century to the 15th century and is arguably the country’s most iconic sight. But if you need a break from temple-hopping, consider these activities instead.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.