Where rainforest meets reef: Tropical North Queensland offers local delicacies and eco-experiences

River drift snorkelling tour with Back Country Bliss Adventures. PHOTO: BACK COUNTRY BLISS ADVENTURES

Denise Lim

Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

CAIRNS, Australia – “No crocodiles?” I ask apprehensively. This is, after all, crocodile country. 

My guide assures me that this stretch of the rainforest-lined river, at 17 to 22 deg C, is crocodile-free as the reptiles avoid low temperatures.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top