What to know if you are travelling to Paris during protests and strikes

PARIS – The guests who checked into Rosewood’s Hotel de Crillon last week were likely visiting Paris for all the city’s enduring draws – the food, the romance, the museums and the fashion.

But last Thursday evening, their US$2,450 (S$3,290)-a-night rooms became the doorstep of a massive protest in the adjacent Place de la Concorde filled with thousands of citizens speaking out against the government’s use of a constitutional provision to pass its retirement bill, which failed to gather the majority of representatives in France’s lower house of parliament.

In response to the reforms planned by President Emmanuel Macron, garbage collectors have been on strike since March 6.

Piles of trash are stacking up around Paris, as garbage collectors protest the raising of their industry’s retirement age from 57 to 59. The walkout of the trash collectors is set to run at least to March 20, but could run longer.

Until this year, the last time that protests on this scale affected the city was in late 2018 and early 2019, when Yellow Vests clashed with government forces, sometimes violently, in cities throughout France.

Tourism took a clear hit. Local transit and hotel companies such as Accor saw shares dip and tourist sites such as the Louvre and Orsay museums shut down for safety.

Thus far, the protests in Paris remain unthreatening to tourists.

There is no indication that travellers should consider cancelling their plans, and the United States State Advisory remains at a standard Level 2 – the same as virtually every popular tourism destination in Europe or the Caribbean.

There are some signs of rising tensions, however. Police used water cannons last Thursday to disperse the protestors at the Place de la Concorde, which is just across a bridge from France’s National Assembly.