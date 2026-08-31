Welcome to wine-optional wine country
- Wine tourism in Burgundy is evolving beyond tastings to include diverse experiences like spas, cooking classes, and outdoor activities.
- Millennials drive this trend by seeking travel destinations offering varied activities, not just wine.
- New hotels and resorts in Burgundy focus on immersive stays where wine is optional, reflecting a shift towards combining wine culture with nature, wellness, and local heritage.
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FRANCE – On a clear morning above Meursault, France, a hot-air balloon carrying photo-snapping travellers drifts over rows of vines while cyclists and hikers thread the poppy-lined Route des Grands Crus below, with picnic baskets at the ready.
That kind of scene is increasingly common alongside the region’s classic cellar-hoppers in this popular wine village. The variety of experiences available today for tourists in Burgundy, home to Meursault, signals just how much wine tourism has evolved into a wine-optional activity.