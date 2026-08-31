Welcome to wine-optional wine country

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With a decline in wine consumption, vineyards in France are looking to incorporate more non-wine activities like tours and spa treatments to attract tourists.

FRANCE – On a clear morning above Meursault, France, a hot-air balloon carrying photo-snapping travellers drifts over rows of vines while cyclists and hikers thread the poppy-lined Route des Grands Crus below, with picnic baskets at the ready.

That kind of scene is increasingly common alongside the region’s classic cellar-hoppers in this popular wine village. The variety of experiences available today for tourists in Burgundy, home to Meursault, signals just how much wine tourism has evolved into a wine-optional activity.