Welcome to wine-optional wine country

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With the decline of wine consumption, vineyards in France are looking to incorporate more non-wine activities like tours and spa treatments to attract tourists.

With a decline in wine consumption, vineyards in France are looking to incorporate more non-wine activities like tours and spa treatments to attract tourists.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

  • Wine tourism in Burgundy is evolving beyond tastings to include diverse experiences like spas, cooking classes, and outdoor activities.
  • Millennials drive this trend by seeking travel destinations offering varied activities, not just wine.
  • New hotels and resorts in Burgundy focus on immersive stays where wine is optional, reflecting a shift towards combining wine culture with nature, wellness, and local heritage.

AI generated

FRANCE – On a clear morning above Meursault, France, a hot-air balloon carrying photo-snapping travellers drifts over rows of vines while cyclists and hikers thread the poppy-lined Route des Grands Crus below, with picnic baskets at the ready.

That kind of scene is increasingly common alongside the region’s classic cellar-hoppers in this popular wine village. The variety of experiences available today for tourists in Burgundy, home to Meursault, signals just how much wine tourism has evolved into a wine-optional activity.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.