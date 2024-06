JOHOR – I have travelled across the Singapore-Johor Causeway possibly 100 times in my life, but never like this.

The gridlock of cars and motorcycles inching Tetris-style across the bridge is mere metres from me, yet feels worlds away from the velvety comforts of my cabin on Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express (E&O), which glides, unimpeded, alongside the Causeway towards Malaysia.