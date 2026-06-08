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(From left) Sun Miao of Domaine des Aromes, Jiang Jing of Domaine Pu Shang and Zhang Jing of Helan Qingxue Vineyard are among the women shaping Ningxia's wine industry, carving a way forward for China wines.

NINGXIA – Historically, men have dominated the wine industry’s most influential roles, from vineyard ownership to formal winemaking education. Women were often shut out.

That is changing. Across many of the world’s established wine regions, female vintners have gained recognition and leadership positions in recent decades.

In China’s north-western Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, however, the industry has taken a different route.

Widely regarded as China’s premier wine-producing region, Ningxia began cultivating a modern wine industry only in the 1980s – a newcomer compared with powerhouses such as France and Italy, where winemaking traditions stretch back centuries or even millennia.

Its youth may also be one of its strengths. Unburdened by the traditions and hierarchies that have long defined the wine world, the region has become a place where women are taking centre stage.

Today, women make up more than 40 per cent of Ningxia’s wine industry workforce, according to official statistics cited in a March report by China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Some of Ningxia’s most prestigious wineries, such as Helan Qingxue Vineyard, Silver Heights and Kanaan Winery, have women at the helm. Besides managing vineyards and wineries, these women are shaping the identity and future of Chinese wine.

The value of a woman’s touch

For Zhang Jing, co-owner and chief winemaker at award-winning Helan Qingxue Vineyard, the growing presence of women in Ningxia’s wine industry is no coincidence.

Oak barrels in Helan Qingxue Vineyard’s cellar have numerous scribblings from global visitors. ST PHOTO: SARAH STANLEY

She believes women bring qualities such as patience, attentiveness and sensitivity that can be valuable in winemaking – a craft where decisions made during harvest, fermentation and ageing can significantly influence the final product.

Zhang also points to broader social factors. While many young people leave Ningxia in search of opportunities elsewhere, she says women are more likely to build careers in the region.

“Men often leave farming or agricultural jobs to learn how to market wines from bigger players abroad, whereas many women here still prefer stability. So, women may decide to stay in Ningxia and become skilled workers in fields like agriculture and horticulture before going into winemaking,” she says in Mandarin.

Jiang Jing, who runs boutique winery Domaine Pu Shang with her husband, offers another perspective. Locals sometimes refer to the Helan Mountains as the region’s “father mountains”, associated with “yang”, or masculine energy.

“We believe that if women start their wineries here at its foothills, it will offer a good balance of ‘yin’ (feminine) energy and will do very well,” she says.

Wine tasting with Jiang Jing (second from left), who runs boutique winery Domaine Pu Shang with her husband. ST PHOTO: SARAH STANLEY

Jiang keeps her first vintages at Domaine Pu Shang in her cellar, as a reminder of the effort she put into winemaking. ST PHOTO: SARAH STANLEY

More practically, Jiang believes Ningxia’s large number of boutique wineries has created space for experimentation and creativity.

Unlike larger producers which often prioritise consistency and scale, smaller wineries can be more flexible in their winemaking approaches. Jiang believes this environment has allowed many female winemakers to flourish.

“Women who choose to be winemakers may be more willing and able to produce interesting wines of different styles,” she says.

The cost of staying the course

For many of Ningxia’s female vintners, building a successful winery requires perseverance, long hours and difficult personal sacrifices.

Sun Miao, owner of boutique winery Domaine des Aromes, planted her first Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay vines across 6.5ha of land in 2010. She runs the winery alongside her husband.

Sun Miao is the owner of Domaine des Aromes, one of the smallest wineries in Ningxia. ST PHOTO: SARAH STANLEY

Today, the vineyard produces around 10,000 bottles annually (large commercial vineyards like Xige Estate in Ningxia can typically produce around 10 million bottles annually ) and practises biodynamic farming, avoiding synthetic fertilisers and chemicals while aligning planting and harvesting schedules with lunar cycles.

For Sun, the approach reflects the purest expression of her vineyard and its terroir.

Terroir is a central concept in wine production. It encompasses factors such as soil composition, geology, climate, topography and human influences that shape the character of wine grapes.

But sustaining that vision is not always easy. With just six employees, the demands of managing the vineyard, producing wine and hosting visitors can be overwhelming.

“As a woman, I often wonder whether my family should keep living here or if I should move my child to a more developed city. The biggest challenge is often convincing myself to continue this line of work,” she says.

Her concerns reflect a broader reality facing many of Ningxia’s smaller wineries. While the region is gaining international recognition, running a winery can be an all-consuming endeavour, particularly in a relatively remote part of China.

Even so, Sun has no plans to leave, and sees the challenges as part of her ambition to build a lasting life for her family.

“Ultimately, what we want is to live here comfortably, have space for our dogs and child to run freely, and be able to eat grapes straight from the vine. This is what is important to me,” she says.

Beyond Bordeaux

Ningxia is often referred to as the “Bordeaux of the East” because of its focus on full-bodied red wines made from classic Bordeaux grape varieties, such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

Chinese wines are often judged by wine connoisseurs and oenophiles by how closely they resemble the great wines of France and international recognition frequently comes through that lens.

But Ningxia’s female winemakers have a different ambition: not to imitate Bordeaux, but to create something unmistakably Chinese.

In 2011, Helan Qingxue Vineyard’s Jia Bei Lan Grand Reserve 2009 Cabernet blend won a top accolade at the Decanter World Wine Awards, propelling both the winery and region onto the international stage.

Helan Qingxue Vineyard’s Jia Bei Lan Grand Reserve 2009 Cabernet blend won a top accolade at the 2011 Decanter World Wine Awards. ST PHOTO: SARAH STANLEY

Yet the years that followed proved unexpectedly challenging for Zhang.

“I didn’t know which direction to take our wines in. Many people would compare our wines with Bordeaux wines, which I knew they meant as a compliment . But I didn’t feel satisfied ,” she says . “ I wanted to grow into our own because we are Ningxia. We are not Bordeaux.”

That search for identity remains one of the defining challenges facing China’s wine industry. While Ningxia’s winemakers have demonstrated that they can produce world-class wines, establishing a distinct style of their own may take decades.

Zhang adds: “It’s fortuitous that at this moment, when Ningxia’s wine industry is rapidly growing, that it is the women who have made their names in the industry who are also representatives of our wine world.”