Want a relaxed ski holiday? Here is why you should go to Furano

Furano main draw is being significantly quieter and more local than other popular ski hotspots like Niseko, Hokkaido’s de facto powder capital.

Leslie Koh

  • Furano is a less crowded Japanese ski destination compared to popular Hokkaido spots like Niseko, offering shorter queues and cheaper prices.
  • Beyond skiing, Furano provides diverse winter activities, including ice fishing, cabbage hunting, and snowmobiling, appealing to families and non-skiers.
  • Furano offers exceptional food and a range of accommodation options, making it an appealing winter destination.

FURANO, Japan – Arriving in Furano, I expect to be elbowing my way through a flurry of skiers and snowboarders brandishing their latest winterwear and gear, and bumping into Singaporeans everywhere.

That, I had been told, is the typical scene in Hokkaido’s top ski areas, where snow-lovers flock to each year in search of Japanese powder and king crabs.

