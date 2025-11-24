For subscribers
Want a relaxed ski holiday? Here is why you should go to Furano
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Leslie Koh
Follow topic:
- Furano is a less crowded Japanese ski destination compared to popular Hokkaido spots like Niseko, offering shorter queues and cheaper prices.
- Beyond skiing, Furano provides diverse winter activities, including ice fishing, cabbage hunting, and snowmobiling, appealing to families and non-skiers.
- Furano offers exceptional food and a range of accommodation options, making it an appealing winter destination.
AI generated
FURANO, Japan – Arriving in Furano, I expect to be elbowing my way through a flurry of skiers and snowboarders brandishing their latest winterwear and gear, and bumping into Singaporeans everywhere.
That, I had been told, is the typical scene in Hokkaido’s top ski areas, where snow-lovers flock to each year in search of Japanese powder and king crabs.