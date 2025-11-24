Want a relaxed ski holiday? Here is why you should go to Furano

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Furano main draw is being significantly quieter and more local than other popular ski hotspots like Niseko, Hokkaido’s de facto powder capital.

FURANO, Japan – Arriving in Furano, I expect to be elbowing my way through a flurry of skiers and snowboarders brandishing their latest winterwear and gear, and bumping into Singaporeans everywhere.

That, I had been told, is the typical scene in Hokkaido’s top ski areas, where snow-lovers flock to each year in search of Japanese powder and king crabs.