Walk from Germany to Switzerland on an artsy trail amid vineyards in two hours

I can forever claim to have walked from Germany to Switzerland – and it can be done in 90 to 120 minutes.
Along the way are artworks aplenty, vineyards and views of Swiss city Basel. The easy trail is perfectly suitable for urban travellers.
