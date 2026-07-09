Inclusive of amenities you can take home, voco Bangkok Surawong’s limited-time Bangkok Easy Escape package is your excuse to book that spontaneous getaway

Whether you are unwinding by the pool, enjoying the comforts of your room or exploring Bangkok from its central Surawong location, voco Bangkok Surawong offers a comfortable base for every kind of getaway.

Sometimes, the best holidays are not the ones planned months in advance. They are the ones booked spontaneously mid-week, with nothing more than a cabin bag, a passport and the promise of a change of scenery.

Bangkok, just over two hours away by plane, has long been the go-to destination for Singaporeans seeking a quick getaway, offering a familiar yet ever-exciting mix of great food, shopping and nightlife.

Now, there is another reason to go – the newly opened voco Bangkok Surawong .

Standing along vibrant Surawong Road, the hotel marks the first Thailand property from IHG Hotels & Resorts’ fastest-growing premium hotel brand, voco hotels. Housed in the former Tawana Hotel, it has been reimagined into a stylish city retreat, pairing an easy-going atmosphere with thoughtful comforts for solo travellers, couples and groups alike.

The location is equally appealing. Minutes from the bustling Silom district, Sathorn’s business precinct and Siam’s shopping belt, the hotel places guests within easy reach of Bangkok’s cultural attractions, street food, rooftop bars and bustling nightlife.

Thoughtful touches from check-in to check-out

Available until July 31, 2026, voco Bangkok Surawong’s limited-time Bangkok Easy Escape package takes care of the little details that make a spontaneous weekend away feel effortlessly indulgent.

Ready for a weekend away? The Bangkok Easy Escape package starts from THB 4,370 (S$169) per night for a King Deluxe or Twin Deluxe Room, available for a three-day, two-night stay until July 31, 2026. To book the package, visit voco Bangkok Surawong’s website and select one room for two guests for a three-day, two-night stay.

Guests booking the three-day, two-night package in a Deluxe Room are welcomed with a cocktail or mocktail before receiving a curated voco Experience Kit filled with thoughtful travel essentials. The kit includes a voco tote bag, Antipodes lip moisturiser and hand cream, pillow mists, shower steamers, colouring cards for moments of quiet downtime by the pool, and a charming voco mascot plushie – small details that elevate an already relaxing escape.

From personalised bathrobes to luxurious Antipodes bath and body amenities, the little details make every stay at voco Bangkok Surawong feel extra special. PHOTOS: VOCO BANGKOK SURAWONG

Then comes a surprise waiting in your room. Hanging in the wardrobe is a pair of fluffy, cheerful yellow bathrobes embroidered with your names. Unlike most hotel robes, this personalised keepsake is yours to take home, so remember to bring a roomy suitcase.

The indulgence continues each morning with daily international breakfast for two. Tuck into the buffet at Deckles Smokehouse or, for an even slower start to the day, pre-order breakfast in bed the night before at no additional charge.

And because the best weekends always seem to end too soon, the package also includes a late check-out until 2pm (subject to availability), giving you a few extra hours to savour your stay before heading to the airport.

A stay for every kind of traveller

The best city breaks are not about squeezing every attraction into a packed itinerary. Sometimes, they are simply about slowing down, sleeping in, lingering over breakfast and enjoying the luxury of having nowhere urgent to be.

However you like to travel, voco Bangkok Surawong makes it easy to do just that.

The voco Experience Kit features an assortment of keepsakes, including a tote bag and colouring cards. PHOTOS: VOCO BANGKOK SURAWONG

Couples looking to slow down can spend the morning lingering over breakfast before wandering through the city’s cafes and boutiques. End your day at Deckles Smokehouse, where the melt-in-your-mouth smoked brisket is the star of a menu packed with bold, spice-laden flavours.

Solo travellers, meanwhile, will appreciate having a comfortable base to return to after a day of museum-hopping, cafe crawling or discovering Bangkok’s lesser-known neighbourhoods. A full-sized lap pool, 24-hour fitness centre and relaxed public spaces complete a stay designed to make every city break feel effortlessly unhurried.