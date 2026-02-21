For subscribers
Weekend Trip
Visit this private island an hour from Singapore where cars do not exist; rooms from $224 a night
NIRUP ISLAND, Indonesia – Quiet luxury is stepping off a 40-minute ferry ride from Singapore and finding that my hotel has its own immigration counter.
It is an island where petrol vehicles are neither seen nor heard; where only whisper-quiet electric buggies are used. It is a restaurant and pool only 14km from downtown Singapore – the skyscrapers of the central district still visible across the water – but which might as well be a world away.