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In February, Hilton Hotels & Resorts took over an onsen resort in Quang Ninh province developed by Vietnamese real estate company Sun Group.

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SINGAPORE – Somewhere between medicine and folklore lies the centuries-old ritual of soaking in mineral-rich hot springs. The naturally heated waters are believed to ease aching muscles, improve circulation and soothe skin conditions.

Nowhere is this tradition more deeply ingrained than in Japan, where hot spring bathing, also known as onsen culture, is a way of life. But a new contender is emerging closer to Singapore.

Vietnam, just two to three hours by air and home to more than 400 natural hot springs , is building up its wellness tourism industry.

In comparison, Japan has around 27,000 hot springs and more than 3,000 registered onsen resorts, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization .

Millions of visitors are drawn to towns such as Beppu and Yufuin each year – destinations famed as much for their mineral waters as for the ritual, etiquette and hospitality that surround them.

Japan’s abundance of hot springs is due to its position along the Pacific Ring of Fire – a seismically active belt where geothermal activity heats underground water.

The water is enriched by surrounding geological structures such as magmatic and sedimentary rocks and can be full of minerals like sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride and hydrogen sulphide , which are said to have health benefits.

Vietnam, too, is located within a region with significant underground volcanic activity. While a large number of its natural hot springs are located in the north, there are many others scattered throughout the country.

Popular hot spring facilities include Kim Boi Mineral Springs in Hoa Binh, a mountainous province in the north-west, and Thanh Tan Hot Springs by Fusion in Thua Thien Hue province in central Vietnam.

As part of the country’s push towards luxury tourism, some geothermal pools are now flanked by resorts and villas – built to the nines and with attractive price tags.

For instance, a 36 sq m deluxe room at Kobi Onsen Resort Hue, Affiliated by Melia costs $89 a night in June with breakfast. The hotel, located on the outskirts of Hue city in central Vietnam, features onsen baths with water from My An mineral springs.

The private onsen of a three-bedroom villa at Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort. PHOTO: HILTON QUANG HANH ONSEN RESORT

Other onsen resorts in Vietnam include Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort in the north-eastern coastal province of Quang Ninh for $234 a night in June, and Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in central Thua Thien Hue province for $154 a night in June.

Growing wellness demand

Before modern wellness trends, people from all walks of life – farmers, warriors and travelling merchants – across Asia sought out these geothermal pools , emerging physically restored and mentally renewed .

Today, science validates what was folklore. Studies have found that certain microorganisms in thermal spring waters may possess antimicrobial properties, lending credence to long-held beliefs about their healing potential.

For instance, researchers from the University of Plymouth identified 15 types of bacteria in Bath’s historic hot springs that show the potential to combat pathogens such as E. coli and staphylococcus.

Wellness tourism is enjoying a post-pandemic resurgence, driven by a renewed focus on health. The sector is projected to hit roughly US$9.8 trillion (S$12.5 trillion) by 2029 – nearly doubling the US$5 trillion recorded in 2019, according to the non-profit Global Wellness Institute (GWI).

Globally, markets such as Japan remain leaders in wellness tourism, with deeply embedded onsen culture, while Singapore has positioned itself as an urban wellness hub.

With a wealth of natural assets and a rapidly growing tourism sector, Vietnam is positioned to rise in South-east Asia’s wellness landscape.

Its wellness market grew by 150 per cent between 2019 and 2024, based on The Global Wellness Economy: Country Rankings report published in January by GWI. Singapore’s grew by a comparable 152 per cent in the same period.

Tapping potential

In recent years, global brands have been developing Vietnam’s hot spring sites in destinations such as Quang Hanh and Hue.

Spanish hospitality group Melia Hotels International took over the operations of Kobi Onsen Resort Hue in November 2024.

Kobi Onsen Resort Hue, Affiliated by Melia has a traditional onsen facility with indoor and outdoor hot spring baths. PHOTO: KOBI ONSEN RESORT HUE, AFFILIATED BY MELIA

The 155-room resort offers a variety of bathing experiences, from gender-separated hot springs to a cold bath kept between 18 and 20 deg C. Also featured is a “soda bath”, where geothermal water rich in carbon dioxide helps stimulate blood circulation.

“Why onsen? It’s a market we really wanted to go into because it has a higher wellness component than our typical hotels,” says Mr Gonzalo Maceda, vice-president of development at Melia Hotels International.

“It was an opportunity to offer this unique selling point to various guests . And an opportunity for us to learn because we don’t operate many of these properties worldwide.”

Melia’s properties are typically family-friendly, but with the wellness tourism sector growing rapidly, the company is aligning itself with demand.

At Kobi Onsen Resort Hue, guests who book stays with onsen access are allowed one session a day. The facilities are also open to the public at $25 a person.

The resort has been popular with guests aged 30 to 45 and families , says Mr Maceda. Its top markets include China, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

In February, Hilton Hotels & Resorts took over an onsen resort in Quang Ninh province developed by Vietnamese real estate company Sun Group.

Formerly known as Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh, it now operates as Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort. It is Hilton’s third property in Vietnam and its first onsen resort in South-east Asia.

Across South-east Asia, Hilton recorded double-digit year-on-year spa revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026. It signals a growing segment of guests who see well-being and self-care as an integral part of their travel experience, says Mr Sebastien Kaeuffer, the company’s vice-president of commercial operations and South-east Asia.

Guests at Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort can choose from rooms and suites for couples and families, as well as two- to four-bedroom villas. PHOTO: HILTON QUANG HANH ONSEN RESORT

Similar to Kobi Onsen Resort Hue, Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort attracts guests from China and South Korea, and sees robust demand from locals , especially for weekend stays and staycations.

Domestic travel grew from roughly 80 million trips in 2019 to around 135 million trips in 2025 , according to the Viet Nam National Authority of Tourism .

Mr Maceda says it is common in Vietnam for hotel owners to develop and manage properties independently before bringing in international operators.

“Some owners want to build and manage their properties on their own, but these days, in the industry, distribution experience and loyalty programmes are super important. So, properties that aren’t reaching their full potential may be taken over by international companies to improve the business,” he adds.

The shift has yielded results, with occupancy at Kobi Onsen Resort Hue rising by 111 per cent from 2024 to 2025 following its takeover.

“It can take two to three years to position a property properly in the market. But in that time, a lot of value is unlocked,” says Mr Maceda.

Challenges ahead

As Vietnam’s onsen resorts move from locally run projects to internationally branded assets, multiple challenges loom.

Dr Jamie Gillen, an associate professor in global studies at the University of Auckland and associate editor for academic publisher Springer’s Global Vietnam book series , notes that wellness resorts – like those centred on hot springs or specialised nutrition – are inherently resource-intensive.

“The environmental impacts are significant, in terms of water use and other resources. If a place has multiple onsen, then you have to shower before and after, and then there’s the onsen itself . These are finite resources ,” he says.

Operators also face steep operational demands. Mr Maceda says while onsen are “profitable and trendy”, they require deep technical expertise.

Maintenance costs account for about a fifth of operating expenses at Kobi Onsen Resort Hue. PHOTO: KOBI ONSEN RESORT HUE, AFFILIATED BY MELIA

“Onsen facilities require a lot of maintenance and expertise to function properly,” he adds. “If you are not making money with the onsen or the hotel attached to the onsen , then you are reducing its budget for daily or weekly maintenance and the product deteriorates very quickly.”

At Kobi Onsen Resort Hue, maintenance accounts for about a fifth of operating expenses, excluding payroll.

While hot springs are relatively common across Asia, significant infrastructure is needed to make the water usable.

“With onsen, you need to create a facility and the water needs to be treated so the quality is good. You cannot bring it in without filters or treating it because sometimes it’s too hot or cold or the mineral components are not what you need,” says Mr Maceda.

Developing resorts in rural areas can also strain ecosystems and local communities.

“These onsen resorts, by and large, have little environmental considerations. They’ll tap into natural hot springs and take the water and ship it over (to the resort or facility) . So, you’re looking at a very resource-intensive operation,” says Dr Gillen.

In 2025, officials in the hot spring town of Ureshino, Japan, warned that overtourism was affecting water supply, with levels reportedly falling to a record low of 39.6m in 2024.

Vietnam’s onsen sector is nascent, but operators say they are building with sustainability in mind.

Mr Kaeuffer says Hilton Quang Hanh Onsen Resort works within local regulatory framework and in close coordination with the authorities to ensure the water source is managed responsibly over time.

This includes maintaining the appropriate permits, such as the mineral extraction licence and operating parameters, and regular water quality monitoring and testing.

As the resort matures, it intends to use its impact management platform LightStay to track and manage key sustainability metrics, including water use, waste reduction and community-related initiatives.

At Kobi Onsen Resort Hue, the hot spring is managed through “controlled extraction, proper filtration systems and continuous monitoring to ensure long-term sustainability”, says Mr Maceda.

Its sustainability goals include building strong local community integration through hiring and training staff. To that end, 93 per cent of the hotel staff, and all staff who run the onsen , are Hue locals.

Still, responsibility does not lie solely with developers. Travellers, too, should be more aware of their impact when using environmental assets .

“Travellers should be much more critical of what they do because they’re visiting a place that isn’t their own,” says Dr Gillen , who suggests thinking about whether new tourism infrastructure displaces local communities and if natural resources are being managed responsibly.

Despite these challenges, industry players remain optimistic. Mr Maceda believes Vietnam is nearing an inflection point, where the improved design, stronger branding and operational expertise of onsen resorts are paying off.

“Vietnam’s onsen have a very big advantage over Japan for South-east Asia. It is cheap to fly to and the facilities are affordable,” he says.

“With properties that have good design and five-star service, the experience is not so different from what you can find in Japan.”