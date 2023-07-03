Venice’s five loveliest public squares hosted parties and protests

To many visitors, Piazza San Marco is Venice, the same way the Eiffel Tower is Paris.

Since I was a child, I had been beguiled by images of this huge piazza, flanked by commanding heritage buildings such as the Doge’s Palace, St Mark’s Basilica and St Mark’s bell tower.

During my first visit to Venice, the bell tower soars into view from a Vaporetto water bus cruising the Grand Canal.

Soon, my wife and I are standing at its base. We look up and wonder just how otherworldly the cloud-scraping tower must have seemed to visitors when the current version was erected 500 years ago.

This square is not a place I care to spend much time in, since it is the most crowded site in an over-touristed city. I prefer the serene back streets in the far north, south or east of Venice.

But for a first-timer, Piazza San Marco cannot be skipped. It is astounding enough that, fleetingly, you will barely notice the hordes.

Tip: For most of the day, Piazza San Marco is choked by visitors, but you can avoid this by visiting before 7am or after 8pm.

3. Fondamenta Salute