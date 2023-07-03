Venice’s five loveliest public squares hosted parties and protests

VENICE – Venice overflows with more than 300 bridges that let travellers explore the city’s rich network of canals. The revered metropolis is also adorned with pretty public squares that, for centuries, have hosted parties and concerts, and witnessed battles and protests.
Some of these squares have stunned me with their grandeur. Others charmed me, thanks to their waterfront perch, gilded architecture and links to famed saints. More, still, are etched in my mind because of their dark history.
Here are five of my favourite squares in the Italian city.
1. Campo del Ghetto Nuovo
In Venice’s Cannaregio district, I find a beautiful neighbourhood with an ugly past. It is a bright winter morning when I cross the narrow Rio del Gheto canal to reach a tiny island about 90m wide and 90m long.
I soon spot two indicators of the island’s identity – signs in Hebrew and a Star of David symbol on a weathered wall.
I have entered the city’s former Jewish Ghetto, which wraps around the public square, Campo del Ghetto Nuovo. Five centuries ago, the Venice Republic segregated its Jewish residents. They were allowed to reside only on this island and work in a limited number of occupations.
It became one of Venice’s most densely populated areas, home to at least 4,000 Jewish people. By the time this segregation policy ended in the late 1700s, several synagogues had been set up here.
Travellers can now admire those places of worship. They can also learn the ghetto’s tale at the Jewish Museum of Venice and a Jewish arts and culture centre called Chabad di Venezia.
Tip: Contact the Jewish Museum of Venice (ghettovenezia.com/en) or the Chabad di Venezia in advance to organise a tour of the ghetto’s synagogues, which are not open for casual visits.
2. Piazza San Marco
To many visitors, Piazza San Marco is Venice, the same way the Eiffel Tower is Paris.
Since I was a child, I had been beguiled by images of this huge piazza, flanked by commanding heritage buildings such as the Doge’s Palace, St Mark’s Basilica and St Mark’s bell tower.
During my first visit to Venice, the bell tower soars into view from a Vaporetto water bus cruising the Grand Canal.
Soon, my wife and I are standing at its base. We look up and wonder just how otherworldly the cloud-scraping tower must have seemed to visitors when the current version was erected 500 years ago.
This square is not a place I care to spend much time in, since it is the most crowded site in an over-touristed city. I prefer the serene back streets in the far north, south or east of Venice.
But for a first-timer, Piazza San Marco cannot be skipped. It is astounding enough that, fleetingly, you will barely notice the hordes.
Tip: For most of the day, Piazza San Marco is choked by visitors, but you can avoid this by visiting before 7am or after 8pm.
3. Fondamenta Salute
The smallest of the piazzas featured here, Fondamenta Salute has an extraordinary outlook. Each time I return to Venice, I stand in this square and do a slow, 360-degree turn to take in the majesty.
Fondamenta Salute provides my favourite view. To the north, I can peer past the Grand Canal and its bobbing gondolas to St Mark’s bell tower, which looms above a row of stately mansions.
Then I turn around and enter the grand domed Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute. This 17th-century Baroque masterpiece is among the most photogenic of Venice’s more than 100 churches. Even its floor has a mesmerising effect, with the dense geometric patterns of its tiles.
Tip: As if Fondamenta Salute is not already scenic enough, it is even more romantic during sunrise or sunset.
4. Campo de l’Arsenal
One of the world’s most influential arts festivals, the Venice Biennale (labiennale.org/en) is a cultural event stained by blood. Turrets, towers and lofty walls embellish the key venue of this arts festival, the Venetian Arsenal.
From the 12th to 18th centuries, this former shipyard was the military hub of the wealthy Republic of Venice.
During guided tours or while attending the biennale, held between May and November in 2023, visitors can see where thousands of workers and soldiers helped wage centuries of war as they operated this military complex. It was such a sophisticated facility that it aided the Republic of Venice grow into a major naval force.
One of my favourite perches to sip espresso and munch Venetian Zaeti cookies is Campo de l’Arsenal, a square adjacent to the Arsenal’s commanding canal entrance. It normally is not too busy, so I can admire that old fortification in peace before I explore more of Venice.
Tip: Many tourists do not venture further east beyond the Arsenal, so those who do earn some welcome tranquillity at sites such as the San Pietro di Castello island.
5. Campo San Geremia
I go to Campo San Geremia to honour a dead woman. Despite being just 300m north of the heaving Venice Santa Lucia train station, her home is surprisingly quiet.
The magnetic pull of the Rialto Bridge and St Mark’s Square causes most visitors to head directly east from that transport hub, bypassing the pretty Campo San Geremia square and its historic church, the final resting place of St Lucy, known as a bearer of light.
Her remains are kept at the majestic San Geremia church, which dates back more than 700 years and sits on the edge of that square. They are protected in a glass-windowed coffin, where a ceramic statue of St Lucy lies.
The Italian holy woman and martyr was popular during her life, more than 1,700 years ago, and still attracts attention from travellers.
Tip: One of Venice’s few weaknesses as a tourist destination is a lack of parklands, so pause to enjoy the shade of Savorgnan Park, just to the west of Campo San Geremia.
- The writer is an Australian travel journalist and photographer who is perennially amazed by Venice.