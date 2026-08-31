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Turkey’s cheap travel reputation is being undone by high costs

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Overall tourism arrivals fell 3.6 per cent year over year in May, 4 per cent in June and another 0.3 per cent in July, according to data from Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Overall tourism arrivals fell 3.6 per cent year over year in May, 4 per cent in June and another 0.3 per cent in July, according to data from Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Turkey's reputation as a cheap travel destination is fading due to rising costs and a government policy that keeps the lira's exchange rate stronger against inflation.
  • Tourism arrivals have declined, with visitors choosing more affordable alternatives like Slovenia and Tunisia.
  • Despite fewer tourists, spending per visitor has increased, but rising costs and geopolitical issues like the Iran war challenge the tourism industry.

AI generated

TURKEY – In recent summers, Turkey became a go-to travel destination for Britain-based Donna and Dave Needham, who took advantage of the country’s reputation as an affordable getaway on Europe’s doorstep.

On a trip to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast this summer, however, they said they experienced a “massive” price difference compared with years past. They were priced out of the resort they’d previously visited and noticed their usual vacation activities had become much more expensive. A 15-minute jet-ski ride, for instance, had jumped to £90 from £20 in 2025.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.