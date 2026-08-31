Turkey’s cheap travel reputation is being undone by high costs
- Turkey's reputation as a cheap travel destination is fading due to rising costs and a government policy that keeps the lira's exchange rate stronger against inflation.
- Tourism arrivals have declined, with visitors choosing more affordable alternatives like Slovenia and Tunisia.
- Despite fewer tourists, spending per visitor has increased, but rising costs and geopolitical issues like the Iran war challenge the tourism industry.
AI generated
TURKEY – In recent summers, Turkey became a go-to travel destination for Britain-based Donna and Dave Needham, who took advantage of the country’s reputation as an affordable getaway on Europe’s doorstep.
On a trip to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast this summer, however, they said they experienced a “massive” price difference compared with years past. They were priced out of the resort they’d previously visited and noticed their usual vacation activities had become much more expensive. A 15-minute jet-ski ride, for instance, had jumped to £90 from £20 in 2025.