Turkey bets on modern cruise hub to boost tourism

ISTANBUL (AFP) - A state-of-the-art port in Istanbul with an underground terminal, a celebrity chef's restaurant and a shopping centre welcomes yet another 5,000-passenger cruise ship, bringing more cash to Turkey's struggling tourism industry.

Hit hard by Covid-19, Turkey's tourism sector could get a shot in the arm from the revenue generated at Galataport, which opened in 2021 - a year later than planned due to the pandemic.

The port could also provide a boost to an economy that has been weighed down by double-digit inflation and a currency in free fall, though the project has drawn criticism over the destruction of historical monuments and the potential environmental impact.

Ms Figen Ayan, chief port officer at Galataport, said "ships began to arrive one after the other" after the facility opened in October 2021.

"Galataport has become the face of tourism," she told AFP.

The 20-storey Costa Venezia vessel from Italy was taking passengers from an 11-day voyage to the Aegean Sea when it docked in Galataport, its gangway connecting directly to the futuristic underground customs terminal.

The port is home to a shopping centre, a hotel, cultural venues and a restaurant owned by Turkish butcher Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, the social media star who sprinkles salt on steaks in front of celebrity customers.