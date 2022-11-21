Truffles, wine and a forest bathtub: Immersion in Western Australia

PEMBERTON, AUSTRALIA - A fluffy bathrobe is not my normal attire for a forest stroll on a chilly winter’s evening, but there is a reason for this. Climbing leaf-strewn steps past misty trees, I find the hidden forest bathtub and, casting off the robe, I sink into the steaming water.

A canopy of marri and native peppermint trees shroud a darkening sky, and lichens drape from tree trunks like spider webs. Closing my eyes, I hear twittering honeyeaters, guffawing kookaburras, and black cockatoos, screeching.

There is an aroma of damp forest floor, reminding me of the earthy truffles I have been devouring for days. Soon, I will be at a long-table dinner, tucking into them again. But for now, I sink a little lower, lingering in this delicious nature immersion.

Immersion has been a recurring theme this week. I am on a five-day retreat in Pemberton, a four-hour drive south of Perth. The retreat is one of several offerings from a new company, Earn Your Vino. Married duo Cassandra Charlick and Stepan Libricky run seasonal experiences, exploring hyperlocal aspects of south-western Australia’s food and wine scene.

Ms Charlick explains that slow travel and active relaxation are at the heart of their company’s ethos.

“In a nutshell, it’s about encouraging people to dive deeper, to build a real connection with a place,” she says.

This retreat is called Beneath The Surface and focuses on the premium products grown around Pemberton. During the week, I have gorged on more black truffles than I have seen in my lifetime. These are complemented by freshwater crayfish called marron, rainbow trout, lamb, beef, potatoes, apples and cool-climate wines, especially Pinot Noir.

Earn Your Vino mostly operates retreats in the adjacent Margaret River region, but this experience provides unrivalled access to Pemberton, where tourism is still developing.

“It’s a region that can be difficult for people to just drive through and figure out for themselves,” says Ms Charlick.

Our group consists of seven guests, our two hosts and our live-in chef, Ms Mel Kokoti. Formerly head chef of Xanadu Wines, she elevates local produce into sublime creations with each of her two-course lunches and three-course dinners.

Our exclusive-use residence for the week is the luxurious Stonebarn Lodge, which is right in the heart of a black truffle farm. The elegant manor is built from local stone and timber and my generous bedroom features soaring ceilings, a timber four-poster bed and a balcony that overlooks Stonebarn’s lake, complete with wild ducks.