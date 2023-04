HOKKAIDO – It is lunchtime at Club Med Tomamu in Hokkaido and the resort’s main buffet restaurant Itara is bustling with diners seeking sustenance after a bracing morning out on the snowy slopes.

I notice many children eagerly helping themselves to warm pizza slices fresh out of the oven, their plates already heaped with generous piles of fries and chicken nuggets. With such fuss-free mealtimes, it is no wonder parents love holidaying at Club Med.