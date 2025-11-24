Travelling with baby? These are the best hotels for families with ‘globetoddlers’

Boutique or luxury hotels such as The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, cater to families are ideal for those seeking a stress-free and stylish holiday.

With escalating prices, transport delays and high demand for travel resulting in large crowds at popular destinations, vacations can be stressful . Add a baby o r t oddler to the mix and the anxiety – plu s amount of baggage – can easily double.

However, these hurdles do not deter parents who want the same experience for little ones, including “globetoddlers”, or children aged three and below. Such parents consider travel as a form of quality family time, as well as a way to impart life lessons and reduce screen time.