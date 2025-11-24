For subscribers
Travelling with baby? These are the best hotels for families with ‘globetoddlers’
Kissa Castaneda
- Travel with young children is increasingly popular, with families seeking quality time and educational experiences, driving demand for family-friendly luxury travel.
- Hotels are adapting with amenities like Rosewood's baby essentials and Ritz-Carlton's engaging Ritz Kids programmes.
- Brands such as Mandarin Oriental and COMO offer unique experiences, from foodie adventures to wellness activities, catering to diverse family interests.
AI generated
With escalating prices, transport delays and high demand for travel resulting in large crowds at popular destinations, vacations can be stressful. Add a baby or toddler to the mix and the anxiety – plus amount of baggage – can easily double.
However, these hurdles do not deter parents who want the same experience for little ones, including “globetoddlers”, or children aged three and below. Such parents consider travel as a form of quality family time, as well as a way to impart life lessons and reduce screen time.