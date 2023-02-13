Travelling to Japan with family? Book an apartment hotel

TOKYO – I am on the eighth course of my omakase dinner, watching the chef set glistening tuna on freshly pressed mounds of vinegared rice.

My daughter is getting restless at the sushi counter, having finished her child set meal.

Breezily, I wave my three children towards the neighbouring area to play. I am in a perfectly relaxed-mother mode because we are not at an exclusive restaurant.

Rather, we are dining at a full-fledged sushi counter in the comfort of our hotel room – yes – at Mimaru Apartment Hotels.

Mimaru represents a new breed of hotels that caters specifically to families and group travellers in Japan, with all rooms offering at least four beds.

Our room with the sushi counter is a special-concept, premium family apartment in Mimaru’s Tokyo Ueno Okachimachi hotel and houses eight travellers comfortably.

In Japan, hotel space is a luxury. Many hotel rooms hover between 15 and 25 sq m. I recall having to test my long-jump skills, vaulting over my luggage to navigate tight spaces.

Family rooms are rare and booked up early, a Japan-enthusiast friend used to say. Or you can get two small rooms without guarantee of interconnecting ones. Otherwise, try searching for a reliable Airbnb, she would add.

But the landscape is now evolving, with the rise of locally owned, apartment-only hotels in Japan.

At Mimaru, all rooms offer a minimum of four beds and range from 37 to 90 sq m, which are sizeable for Japanese hotels.

“Apartment hotels with every unit offering at least four beds are not common in Japan,” a Mimaru staff member tells me. “We hope that our larger rooms will make a difference for family travellers.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mimaru – owned by Daiwa House Group under its subsidiary Cosmos Hotel Management – built 13 new hotels. The rapid expansion boosted its slate to 25 hotels operating across Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

In our visit to the three cities, my family – including three children aged between eight and 10 – explores four Mimaru hotels.

Comfortable family suites