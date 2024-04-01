Travel news: Singapore brand Lloyd’s Inn opens in Kuala Lumpur, rooms from $79

SINGAPORE – Nature-inspired boutique hotel Lloyd’s Inn, which operates in Singapore and Bali, will open its third property in Kuala Lumpur on April 1.

It was slated for a pre-pandemic opening, but the home-grown brand’s expansion to KL was delayed due to Covid-19.

Lloyd’s Inn KL will be located in the Imbi neighbourhood near the Bukit Bintang shopping strip, around 200m from the newly opened Exchange 106 @ TRX mall.

In 1990, Lloyd’s Inn began as a 34-room hotel in Lloyd’s Road, owned by Mr Herman Chang, founder of property developer firm Macly Group.

His daughter Joan Chang later transformed the property, reopening it in 2014 with modern, minimalist decor steeped in greenery. Room rates range from $150 to $330 a night at Lloyd’s Inn Singapore, based on checks by The Straits Times.

In 2018, Lloyd’s Inn debuted in Bali with a 101-room hotel with a similar concept. It is located 300m from the popular Double Six Beach in Seminyak and houses a spa, along with in-house restaurant Opeum Bistro. The bistro will also be part of the KL property.

Ms Chang, co-founder of Lloyd’s Inn, says the Malaysian capital was a natural choice due to its reputation as a bustling metropolis.