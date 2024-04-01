Travel news: Singapore brand Lloyd’s Inn opens in Kuala Lumpur, rooms from $79

SINGAPORE – Nature-inspired boutique hotel Lloyd’s Inn, which operates in Singapore and Bali, will open its third property in Kuala Lumpur on April 1.
It was slated for a pre-pandemic opening, but the home-grown brand’s expansion to KL was delayed due to Covid-19.
Lloyd’s Inn KL will be located in the Imbi neighbourhood near the Bukit Bintang shopping strip, around 200m from the newly opened Exchange 106 @ TRX mall.
In 1990, Lloyd’s Inn began as a 34-room hotel in Lloyd’s Road, owned by Mr Herman Chang, founder of property developer firm Macly Group.
His daughter Joan Chang later transformed the property, reopening it in 2014 with modern, minimalist decor steeped in greenery. Room rates range from $150 to $330 a night at Lloyd’s Inn Singapore, based on checks by The Straits Times.
In 2018, Lloyd’s Inn debuted in Bali with a 101-room hotel with a similar concept. It is located 300m from the popular Double Six Beach in Seminyak and houses a spa, along with in-house restaurant Opeum Bistro. The bistro will also be part of the KL property.
Ms Chang, co-founder of Lloyd’s Inn, says the Malaysian capital was a natural choice due to its reputation as a bustling metropolis.
She adds: “KL is a hub for tourism – a city where work, leisure and good food converge in Asia. Geographically, it’s close to Singapore and plays host to many Singaporeans and their families. Being a local brand, we felt that it’s a natural progression to expand there.”
Lloyd’s Inn KL is the first of the brand’s three properties to be located in a 15-storey high-rise building, and retains design elements such as cement walls, floors and raw finishes. Rooms range from 17 to 50 sq m.
Entry-level standard rooms with king-size or twin-bed options start at $79 a night. Patio rooms, located on the highest floors, come with a separate living room and bedroom with a king bed, and start at $170 a night. For more information, go to www.lloydsinn.com.