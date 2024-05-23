Travel News: QT Hotels and Resorts to launch first international hotel in S’pore

SINGAPORE – A new property from QT Hotels & Resorts will launch here on Sept 16 along Robinson Road, occupying the former Hotel Telegraph building.
The brand is owned by Australian hospitality company EVT, which currently has hotels in Australia and New Zealand.
Located next to food centre Lau Pa Sat, Hotel Telegraph – a boutique luxury hotel in a four-story colonial building – shuttered on April 1, making way for the new property.
Mr Callum Kennedy, group general manager of EVT Hotels & Resorts, says that the expansion to Singapore is a strategic move to “enhance the brand’s visibility on a global scale and serve as a launchpad into this market”. It will be the first QT Hotel both internationally and in South-east Asia.
He adds: “Singapore is a lively and beautiful gateway city with a diverse range of demographic profiles, from business professionals to leisure tourists, and a well-loved destination for many Australians and New Zealanders.”
QT Hotels & Resorts is currently located in 10 cities in Australia and New Zealand, such as Auckland, Melbourne and Perth, and is known for its vibrant interiors with pops of colourful in furniture and decor.
The brand is known for its creative take on hospitality. Some guest-facing staff are playfully known as Directors of Chaos, who greet guests upon arrival and check-out, and assist with their needs, such as by offering tailored suggestions on how best to explore the city.
At QT Sydney, Directors of Chaos once wore bright red wigs and leather outfits to match the hotel’s eccentric and energetic brand.
They have since traded those in for bespoke garments printed with waratahs – a native plant – by the Australian fashion house Romance Was Born, known for their elaborate designs.
General manager of QT Singapore Doron Whaite says: “At QT, we keep the luxury and add the magic of quirk and playfulness – something we feel will bring a new energy to the Singapore hospitality scene. Guest rooms will undergo a complete floor-to-ceiling transformation, mixing prints with textures, wallpapers, and colour.”
The hotel, which Mr Whaite says will retain the neo-classical facade and architecture of the heritage building, will have a total of 134 rooms, ranging from 44 sq m to 90 sq m.
Room rates start at $499 a night for a QT King room with a king-sized bed and amenities such as an espresso machine and a Dyson hairdryer.
Bookings can be made from May 23 for stays from Sept 16. For more information, go to qtsingapore.com