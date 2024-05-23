Travel News: QT Hotels and Resorts to launch first international hotel in S’pore

SINGAPORE – A new property from QT Hotels & Resorts will launch here on Sept 16 along Robinson Road, occupying the former Hotel Telegraph building.

The brand is owned by Australian hospitality company EVT, which currently has hotels in Australia and New Zealand.

Located next to food centre Lau Pa Sat, Hotel Telegraph – a boutique luxury hotel in a four-story colonial building – shuttered on April 1, making way for the new property.

Mr Callum Kennedy, group general manager of EVT Hotels & Resorts, says that the expansion to Singapore is a strategic move to “enhance the brand’s visibility on a global scale and serve as a launchpad into this market”. It will be the first QT Hotel both internationally and in South-east Asia.

He adds: “Singapore is a lively and beautiful gateway city with a diverse range of demographic profiles, from business professionals to leisure tourists, and a well-loved destination for many Australians and New Zealanders.”