Travel news: Moxy Hotels opens in downtown Bangkok, rooms from $146 a night

Moxy Hotels, a youthful brand from Marriott International, debuted in Thailand with the opening of Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong in February.

The mid-priced hotel in downtown Bangkok, with rooms that overlook the city skyline, is located in the middle of a busy shopping district. It is within walking distance of the eight-storey Central World mall and Big C Supercenter Ratchadamri, part of a well-known supermarket chain in Thailand.

It is a 10-minute walk from Chit Lom BTS skytrain station, which connects travellers to Chatuchak weekend market and the newly opened Emsphere mall near Phrom Phong BTS station, four stops away.

Moxy Hotels has 125 properties in over 25 countries and territories. This is its largest property in the Asia-Pacific region, with 504 guest rooms. Designed with functionality in mind, rooms feature modular furniture to maximise space, along with keyless room entry and motion sensor-activated LED lights.

The brand’s vibrant pink design theme runs throughout the hotel, from the building facade to a gymnasium with a pink punching bag, along with other strength and cardiovascular training equipment.

Basic rooms with a queen-size bed or two twin beds start at $146 a night. The largest option, the Moxy Deluxe room, which features a separate living area and bedroom, starts at $221 a night. Go to www.moxybangkokratchaprasong.com