Travel news: Macau roadshow to showcase new attractions, discounted airfares and hotel stays

SINGAPORE – Macau, known as the “Las Vegas of the East” for its numerous casinos, is looking to woo Singaporeans with travel deals and experiences catered to youth and families at an upcoming roadshow.

Organised by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) in collaboration with other partners, the Experience Macau roadshow will run from April 25 to 28 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

It will include booths showcasing tourist attractions such as Senado Square and The Venetian Macao, which meld the city’s Portuguese and Chinese historical influences into its architecture and lifestyle offerings.

These booths will be hosted by Macau’s tourism partners including the Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, Macau’s six integrated resort enterprises and Air Macau. Travel agencies such as Chan Brothers Travel and Nam Ho Travel will also be participating.

Additionally, the roadshow will include games, performances and a lucky draw, with prizes such as resort vouchers, hotel stays and cruise tickets.

Macau, which has a vibrant entertainment scene and rich cultural heritage, is aiming to welcome at least 33 million visitors in 2024 by marketing family-friendly attractions and wallet-friendly travel packages aimed at younger tourists.

The city had slightly over 22.5 million visitor arrivals in 2023, based on statistics from the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO). 91,219 of these visitors were from Singapore.

Singapore is currently the 8th largest international visitor market for Macau, which is located an hour away from Hong Kong by ferry.

Both Air Macau and Scoot operate direct flights between Macau and Singapore. Round trip flights from Singapore to Macau on Scoot in May start from $232.15, based on checks by ST.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administration Region, MGTO will be rolling out special deals on airfare, hotels, dining and entertainment. These will be available at the roadshow, on MGTO’s social media platforms, and online at tourism partners’ websites.

For more information, go to

https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-s…