Travel news: Chan Brothers Group expands in Malaysia and China

SINGAPORE – Chan Brothers Group of Companies has expanded its franchise outlets in Kuala Lumpur and Chengdu to tap growing tourism demand there.

The home-grown company, which started as Chan Brothers Travel in 1965, has increased its manpower and infrastructure in both the Malaysian and Chinese markets to target travellers from these regions.

Mr Anthony Chan, managing director of Chan Brothers Group of Companies, says: “We are positioning ourselves to provide tailored solutions, leveraging our physical presence in these pivotal locations to gain deep insights into the local business dynamics.”

Chan’s World Leisurelink, a franchise located in Kuala Lumpur, now includes office and retail facilities in Fraser Business Park. The company has grown from a team of three in 2022 to 50 employees currently.

Sin Chew Cultural Advisory, a franchise in Chengdu with 15 employees, has expanded its offerings to include more of the group’s travel products. It now offers tour packages that include flights, accommodation, activities and meals, along with customised small group tour planning for Chan Brothers Travel’s China tour department based in Singapore.

Travellers can check out a new 14- or 21-day tour package, Chengdu Sojourn, designed for those seeking a slower-paced holiday in China. It will include fewer accommodation changes, later wake-up times and stays in either a five-star serviced apartment or a homestay with round-the-clock butler service.