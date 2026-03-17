Trace BTS’ history through these 7 tourist spots in Seoul

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Beyond Gwanghwamun Square itself, Seoul is dotted with places tied to BTS’ journey.

SEOUL – Before BTS take the stage at Gwanghwamun Square for their comeback performance on March 21, anticipation is building across Seoul. The performance – marking their return to full-group activities after over three years – is drawing fans around the world to South Korea’s capital.

Beyond the square itself, the city is dotted with places tied to BTS’ journey. From historic landmarks to meaningful fan spaces, here are seven stops to add to any concert trip.

Gyeongbokgung, Jongno-gu, central Seoul

Located just behind Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung is not only the main royal palace of the Joseon era (1392 to 1910), but also one of BTS’ most iconic stages.

In 2020, BTS became the first K-pop group to perform at the palace, delivering the song Idol on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in front of Geunjeongjeon, the throne hall used for royal ceremonies. Dressed in modern hanbok, the members performed against the backdrop of the grand stone courtyard, blending tradition with contemporary pop. They also filmed a performance of Dynamite at the site.

Within the palace grounds, Gyeonghoeru Pavilion – historically used for royal banquets – served as the backdrop for Mikrokosmos, further cementing the palace as a landmark in BTS’ global broadcasts.

Sungnyemun, Jung-gu, central Seoul

Standing at the edge of Namdaemun Market and framed by Seoul’s modern skyline, Sungnyemun is one of the capital’s most enduring symbols. Designated as National Treasure No. 1, the 14th-century gate once formed part of the city’s original fortress walls and has witnessed centuries of transformation, from dynastic rule to rapid urbanisation.

The landmark gained global visibility in 2021 when BTS performed Butter in front of it for Global Citizen Live, a worldwide broadcast advocating for climate action and social equity.

Today, Sungnyemun remains an accessible stop for fans exploring central Seoul. Easily reached from Hoehyeon Station on Subway Line 4 or Seoul Station on Lines 1 and 4, the gate is especially stunning after sunset, when soft lighting highlights its intricate eaves and layered rooflines.

National Museum of Korea, Yongsan-gu, central Seoul

The National Museum of Korea served as the main stage for BTS’ 2021 Seoul tourism promotional video EoGiYeongCha. PHOTO: REUTERS

The National Museum of Korea served as the backdrop for BTS’ virtual commencement address during YouTube’s Dear Class Of 2020 campaign – a global graduation ceremony held for students whose celebrations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking from inside the museum, the members delivered a heartfelt message of encouragement and congratulated graduates around the world.

On the first floor of the museum’s permanent exhibition hall, along the central corridor known as the Path Of History, stickers and posters mark their exact filming location – a popular photo spot for Army, the band’s global fandom, visiting the museum. The courtyard , where BTS performed Boy With Luv, Spring Day and Mikrokosmos for the same event, has similarly become a meaningful stop for fans.

The museum was also the main stage for BTS’ 2021 Seoul tourism promotional video EoGiYeongCha, which has garnered over 83 million views on YouTube, making it the most-viewed instalment in the group’s Seoul tourism campaign series.

World Cup Bridge, Mapo-gu, western Seoul

Since opening to the public in 2021, the bridge has earned an unofficial nickname among Army: the BTS Bridge.

The group performed Butter on the empty span for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that year. Unable to travel to New York due to Covid-19 restrictions, they filmed the performance on the bridge, transforming the structure overlooking the Han River into a cinematic stage.

After sunset, colourful lights illuminate the bridge, reflecting across the water. Mangwon Hangang Park and Haneul Park offer some of the best vantage points for photos.

BTS benches at Seoul Forest, Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul

Seoul Forest, which sits next to the popular tourist destination Seongsu-dong, has become a must-visit stop for BTS fans.

The benches, created through voluntary donations from fans and dedicated to members, are scattered around the park, making the search for them feel like a treasure hunt.

For instance, at the ginkgo tree forest in Seoul Forest sits a bench dedicated to RM bearing the lyrics: “We’re each other’s landscape, each other’s moon.”

Near the park’s skate plaza sits another bench dedicated to Suga, known as the Yoongi Bench, with the lyrics: “I hope you lean on me and rest from time to time.”

Yoojung Sikdang, Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul

Hungry after all the exploring? Try Yoojung Sikdang – a humble neighbourhood eatery frequented by BTS members during their trainee days.

It gained international attention after the members mentioned visiting when they missed home-cooked meals. The signature dish – black pork bibimbap – is affectionately known among fans as the BTS bibimbap.

For many in Army , a meal here is considered essential. The walls and ceiling – even the refrigerator and menu board – are covered with photos, posters and caricature drawings of the members, turning the modest restaurant into an unofficial shrine to the group’s early years.

Cafe Hyuga, Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul

A three-storey building that served as BTS’ dormitory until 2018 has since been transformed into a gallery cafe. It has earned a reputation among fans as another site to visit after Yoojung Sikdang to trace BTS’ roots.

One of the cafe’s most popular items is the BTS salt bread, made with squid ink, which often sells out quickly.

Inside, an exhibition featuring drawings and artwork arranged by fans, as well as handwritten love letters to BTS, sits alongside photos of the members. The space is like an archive of the band, where the scents of coffee and bread mingle with memories of BTS’ formative years. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK