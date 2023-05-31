Tourists bitten after interacting with monkeys in Bali park despite warnings

A visit by two Canadian tourists to the popular Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Bali went awry after one of them failed to heed warnings to keep a distance from the monkeys and was bitten.

In a video posted last Saturday by Ms Molly McMurray on Tiktok, Ms Erica Mussini is seen sitting on a step at the Monkey Forest in Ubud, where she is interacting with two monkeys next to her.

A larger monkey, seated on a step behind her, then runs towards her and bites her forearm.

In a subsequent Tiktok post a day later, Ms McMurray said that they went to a local clinic where Ms Mussini was given six injections, and that she would be going for additional medical checks when they returned to Canada.

Earlier in March, Singaporean content creator Nicole Chen, more popularly known as Nicole Liel, also took to Tiktok after her friend was bitten by a monkey at the same attraction.

Ms Chen said that one of her three travel companions had been “playing with the monkeys… and stroking them, when one of them bit down on her”.

Upon their return to Singapore, her friend’s foot had swollen up as a result of the bite, and she had to receive 10 injections for rabies as a precaution.