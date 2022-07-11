Top 5 things to do in Desaru, a refreshed beach destination 1.5h away

New attractions have come up in part of Desaru Coast, an integrated resort looking to woo more travellers from Singapore. ST PHOTOS: LIM YAOHUI
Travel Correspondent
Updated
Published
29 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

DESARU, JOHOR - Desaru is cool again.

The beach destination on Johor's eastern coast, known in the 1980s and 1990s for its quiet coastline and rustic, chalet-like accommodation, has had a facelift over the past few years.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top