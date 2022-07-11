Top 5 things to do in Desaru, a refreshed beach destination 1.5h away

DESARU, JOHOR - Desaru is cool again.
The beach destination on Johor's eastern coast, known in the 1980s and 1990s for its quiet coastline and rustic, chalet-like accommodation, has had a facelift over the past few years.
