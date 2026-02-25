Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sichuan’s laidback capital, Chengdu, is known as the hometown of the giant panda. Aside from panda-watching at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, the Chinese city is full of culture, nature and kid-friendly fun.

From riding exhilarating roller coasters at Chengdu Happy Valley to hiking the UNESCO World Heritage site Mount Qingcheng, there is a whole range of activities to keep your kids entertained.

With easy non-stop flights from Singapore to Chengdu and pocket-friendly eats, Chengdu ticks the boxes for families who want a bit of adventure without burning a hole in their pockets. If you’re planning a trip to Chengdu, here’s some of the best hotels in Chengdu that are both family-friendly and affordable.

In this article

How to choose the best hotels in Chengdu for families

Best hotels in Chengdu for families

How to choose the best hotels in Chengdu for families

Whether you’re planning panda cuddles, temple strolls or snacks at Jinli Street, finding the right base makes all the difference. You want to consider two main factors: Location and hotel amenities.

Proximity to tourist areas in Chengdu

If it is your first time visiting Chengdu, you might want to be situated in the city centre, close to the major attractions. Book a hotel along the highly-walkable Chunxi Road or Taikoo Li area.

Here, there are broad walkways that can accommodate prams and many high-end malls with a large variety of international food options.

Alternatively, book a hotel near Kuanzhai Alley to enjoy the city’s traditional architecture. Many boutique courtyard hotels are situated here.

For those whose travel itinerary comprises mostly visiting the giant pandas and exploring Mount Qingcheng and the Dujiangyan Irrigation System, consider living just outside of the city centre. While there is little to do at night, you do get a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle.

While navigating Chengdu’s bus and metro system is easy, booking a DiDi ride (China’s main ride-hailing service) is even easier and extremely affordable.

Family-friendly hotel amenities

You want to ensure the room is large enough to comfortably accommodate the whole family. At minimum, the room should have a big bed for mum and dad and smaller single beds for the kids.

Nice-to-haves would include a separate living room area, a washing machine and dryer, child-sized bathrobes and other kid-friendly room amenities.

If your little ones are picky eaters, check whether your hotel provides both western and Chinese breakfast foods. Having the issue of breakfast sorted will make the whole trip a lot smoother.

Some of the best hotels in Chengdu for families have indoor play zones, daycare services and kiddie pools to keep children entertained. They may have an on-demand snack bar too.

Disclaimer: Hotel rates are evaluated and compared three months in advance across hotel booking platforms, as of Feb 24, 2026.

Best hotels in Chengdu for families

Grand Bay Hotel Chengdu, from $148 per night

Original price: from $232 per night (36 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: GRAND BAY HOTEL CHENGDU

Address: No. 255 Tianfu Avenue South Section, Shuangliu District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Good news for parents: Grand Bay Hotel Chengdu really leans into the “kids are the VIPs” brief. For a family of four, you can pick from two themed options: the B.Duck Family Room (about $248 per night) or the Children’s Room (about $196 per night).

The B.Duck Family Room is all about playful duck details, from the themed sheets to a cosy bean bag chair, plus a bonus panda-shaped cake that basically guarantees squeals at check-in.

The Children’s Room comes with a king-sized bed and a 1.27m-long sofa bed, so you can keep everyone in one space without feeling cramped.

Both room types come loaded with kid-friendly perks: bath toys, child-sized bath amenities like toothpaste and a daily-refilled free minibar that’ll make snack-loving little ones very happy.

The real showstopper for families is the 1000 sq m Children’s Park inside the hotel itself, where kids can run wild while you actually finish a coffee while it’s still hot.

PHOTO: GRAND BAY HOTEL CHENGDU

Breakfast is included for two adults and two children and young guests also get a “welcome pack” of a book, snacks and toys for quiet downtime.

Parents aren’t forgotten either: Adults get a cocktail at Pinnacle Bar, access to a Himalayan salt steam room and a voucher for massages so you can sneak in some proper me-time.

You also get three hours of free childcare, which is gold if you’re planning a date night dinner or a solo spa session.

To sweeten the stay even more, there’s a DiDi Chuxing x Chengdu Haiwan Hotel travel package that includes vouchers for their food delivery app, making in-room family dinners a breeze when everyone is too zonked to head out.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Booking.com

Crowne Plaza Chengdu Panda Garden, from $92 per night

Book here

PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHENGDU PANDA GARDEN

Address: No. 168 Huangguan Road, Shulong Avenue, Xindu District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Tucked right next to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, this spot means panda-spotting without searching for directions - just hop on the hotel’s free shuttle bus and you’ll be there in 10 minutes.

Snag a huge 60 sq m King Premium Panda Theme room (about $133 per night) where the pillows, sheets, cups and even mirrors sport cute panda prints. It is suitable for a family of three; your little one will flip with delight.

With a deep bathtub for epic splashes and breakfast for the whole crew, this is the ultimate affordable five star hotel that’ll make panda visits a breeze.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at the IHG Hotels & Resorts website

Shangri-La Chengdu, from $184 per night

Book here

PHOTOS: SHANGRI-LA CHENGDU

Address: 9 Binjiang Dong Road, Jinjiang, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Shangri-La Chengdu ups the panda ante with their Panda Family Paradise Suite (about $392 per night) - a 96 sq m haven at that feels like a bear hug for a family of three.

Panda-themed sheets and pillows set the cuddly vibe, but the real magic is the dedicated kids’ play area complete with a tent, soft mat, giant panda plushie and a mini LEGO setup.

PHOTOS: SHANGRI-LA CHENGDU

Parents score big too: Horizon Club perks like afternoon tea, happy hour with drinks and bites, free takeaway coffee for two (skip the morning lines), a stocked minibar and full lounge access to recharge in peace.

Other hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool and hot whirlpool bath, which would totally seal the deal for lazy family days.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Booking.com

Kaiman Top Floor High Altitude Hotel (Taikoo Li Branch), from $85 per night

Original price: from $136 pre night (38 per cent off) Book here

PHOTOS: KAIMAN TOP FLOOR HIGH ALTITUDE HOTEL

Address: 51st Floor, Unit 1, Langyu Building, No. 3 Dacisi Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

This hotel delivers big on space and views for families with older kids who need room to chill.

The Two-Bedroom Panorama Suite (about $200 per night) is a 89 sq m serviced apartment set-up with two queen bedrooms, a living room, a dining area, a full kitchen (microwave included), a bathtub and free snacks and drinks to raid.

A projector, Marshall speakers and smart room controls turn movie nights into a vibe, while butler service handles the rest so you focus on family hangs.

Kid perks are also available - simply request at the front desk for children’s toiletries, bath toys, slippers and bathrobes.

The hotel’s location places you smack in the middle of all the action - it is within walking of a metro and to Taikoo Li and the Chengdu International Finance Square (IFS shopping mall).

Book Now at Trip.com

Ascott Raffles City Chengdu, from $104 per night

Original price: from $112 per night (7 per cent off) Book here

PHOTOS: ASCOTT RAFFLES CITY CHENGDU

Address: 3 Renmin South Rd Section 4, Wuhou District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Ascott Raffles City Chengdu nails the serviced apartment vibe for families who want space without breaking the bank. There is direct metro access for hassle-free jaunts around town.

Alternatively, drive 10 minutes to Tianfu Square and Chunxi Road shopping, or take a 15-minute cab ride to Kuanzhai Alley. The hotel is a 25-minute drive to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

The indoor heated pool and kids’ wading pool keep splash time sorted, but the star is the play area loaded with ball pits and slides for non-stop giggles.

If you pick the 1-Bedroom Executive option (about $122 per night), you will get 67 sq m of living space that comes complete with a full kitchen, washing machine, fridge, bathtub in a spacious toilet, sofa and living room.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Luxury Escapes

Steigenberger Chengdu, from $103 per night

Original price: from $107 per night (4 per cent off) Book here

PHOTOS: STEIGENBERGER CHENGDU

Address: No. 81, Maocaonian Road, Dujiangyan, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Steigenberger Chengdu makes family downtime a steamy dream with a private hot spring right in your room. Kid-friendly touches include children’s toiletries, slippers and bathrobes, so everyone soaks in comfort.

The 86 sq m Deluxe Loft Private Hot Spring Room (about $300 per night) fits a family of four with a king bed (with the option to include extra beds for kids aged 3 to 17 at additional cost). Children under-3 stay free, though cots aren’t available.

The hotel is just a 4-minute drive to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. It is also nearby Qingcheng Mountain and Dujiangyan Irrigation for easy day trips.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Luxury Escapes

Ocean Spring Resort Chengdu - MGallery, from $164 per night

Original price: from $170 per night (4 per cent here) Book here

PHOTOS: OCEAN SPRING RESORT CHENGDU - MGALLERY

Address: No. 36 Haiquanwan Road, Guancang Subdistrict, Jintang, Sichuan, China

Ocean Spring Resort Chengdu turns family getaways into a hot spring wonderland with their Spring Two-Bedroom Villa (about $400 per night), a massive two-story, 90 sq m private oasis.

It comes complete with a queen bed in each bedroom, breakfast included and your own private hot spring plus outdoor public hot springs. A free mini bar is also included with free snacks and drinks such as coffee and tea.

Kiddo perks abound: Children’s meals, bathrobes, slippers, toys, toothbrushes, a dedicated playground, free babysitting, desktop games, books and jigsaw puzzles are available for downtime.

Within the compound, there are also many free activities to do such as ride bicycles, feed the fish or use the paddle boats.

The hotel is nestled in Jintang County, about 30- to 45-minute drive from the city centre. So, it is ideal for those who are looking for a peaceful escape from the city.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Wanda Reign Chengdu, from $189 per night

Book here

PHOTOS: WANDA REIGN CHENGDU

Address: No. 9 Binjiang Middle Road, Jinjiang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Wanda Reign Chengdu’s Premier Family Room (about $260 per night) comes with one king bed and one single bed. Each room comes with kid-sized robes, panda toys and bedroom slippers.

At the hotel, you get breakfast, happy hour and buffet afternoon tea at the Executive Lounge (which comes with all-day soft drinks and snacks), a free minibar, welcome fruits, plus vouchers for hotel dining.

Location-wise, you’ve got a 7-Eleven and local eateries right nearby, but big shopping spots like Taikoo Li and Chunxi Road are about a 25-minute walk away.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Dorsett Chengdu, from $76 per night

Original price: from $154 per night (51 per cent off) Book here

PHOTOS: DORSETT CHENGDU

Address: No. 168 West Yulong Street, Qingyang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

Dorsett Chengdu serves up panda-packed fun in their Parent-Child Room (about $160 per night) - a 42 sq m room that comes with a queen bed and one single bed (breakfast is included).

The adorable play area steals the show with a slide tunnel, panda plushies, safety barriers, colorful tents and plenty of open space for zooming around without wrecking the room.

The hotel’s location is a win too. It is right above shops and restaurants, next to Luomashi subway station, just one stop to Tianfu Square, Kuanzhai Alley and Wenshu Monastery.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Booking.com

JW Marriott Hotel Chengdu, from $235 per night

Book here

PHOTOS: JW MARRIOTT HOTEL CHENGDU

Address: No. 19 Dongyu Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China

JW Marriott Hotel Chengdu sprinkles fairy dust on family stays with the Kuya Balala Little Fairy Princess Theme Twin Room (about $200 per night) - a 48 sq m room with two double beds.

In a prime spot close to Tianfu Square, Taikoo Li and other major attractions, it’s easy to explore the city.

Each room comes with children’s toiletries, kid-sized bath towels (they’re pink!), girly bath robes, a play tent, a tricycle and bath toys with a huge bath tub to spark endless play.

All in all, JW Marriott Hotel Chengdu is a dreamy pick for parents who want to spoil their little princesses at an extremely affordable price.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Luxury Escapes

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best hotels in Chengdu

Which is the best area to stay in Chengdu?

As a general rule of thumb, stay in hotels within the Second Ring Road. If you want to be in the dead centre of the city, choose accommodations close to Taikoo Li, People’s Park and Chunxi Road.

Booking a hotel near Wenshu Monastery and Kuanzhai Alley allows you to appreciate traditional architecture. Staying along Jinli Road - slightly out of the city - is good for those who want to enjoy greenery but still want convenience.

What is the best month to visit Chengdu?

Spring time from March to May and autumn from September to November are some of the best times to visit Chengdu. The weather is cool and mild, with temperatures between 10 to 25 deg C.

How many days should you spend in Chengdu?

If it is your first time in Chengdu and you want to holiday at a relaxed pace, stay for 5 days and 4 nights. This should be enough time to take day trips out of the city and hit up all the main city attractions.

Wondering what to do in Chengdu? Here are some of the best family-friendly activities to do in Chengdu with kids .