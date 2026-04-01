Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In partnership with The Peak

Taipei continues to shine as one of Asia’s most compelling city breaks. Travellers are returning for its lively night markets, inventive dining scene, elegant boutiques and the unmistakable warmth of Taiwanese hospitality.

Whether you’re drawn to the energy of Ximending, with its neon-lit streets and shopping lanes, the polished calm of Zhongshan, or the riverside charm of Dazhi, Taipei offers a neighbourhood for everyone. And there is a hotel that caters to every traveller too.

From sleek business hotels to tucked-away design gems, we spotlight some of the best hotels in Taipei for those looking for an affordable, yet still luxurious stay.

In this article

Our top picks of where to stay in Taipei, as sorted by location

Best hotels in Taipei for affordable luxury stays

Our top picks of where to stay in Taipei, as sorted by location

Disclaimer: Hotel rates are evaluated and compared three months in advance across hotel booking platforms, as of Mar 27, 2026. Room rates are subject to change depending on room and seasonal availability.

Best hotels in Taipei for affordable luxury stays

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Taipei Ximen, from $155 per night

Original price: from $169 per night (9 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Address: 88 Section 1, Zhonghua Road, Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan

Located directly above Ximen MRT station, Solaria Nishitetsu brings Japanese efficiency and understated refinement to Taipei’s most energetic district.

The rooms are compact yet cleverly designed, with warm wood tones, strong soundproofing and skyline views that feel surprisingly serene for Ximending.

Guests love the hotel for its impeccable cleanliness and thoughtful touches - from luggage lockers for late departures to a polished, well-equipped fitness corner. Step outside and you’re instantly in the heart of Taipei’s youth culture: Night markets, street snacks, indie shops and The Red House.

It’s an ideal base for travellers who want the vibrancy of Ximending while returning to a calm, quietly luxurious room each night.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

amba Taipei Ximending, from $130 per night

Book here

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Address: No.77 Section 2 of Wuchang Street, Wanhua District, Taipei, Taiwan

amba Taipei Ximending blends contemporary design with a playful, creative spirit - a boutique hotel tailor-made for travellers who enjoy personality in their stay.

Light-filled rooms feature minimalist decor, spacious layouts and locally inspired art, while the communal spaces, including an airy restaurant and lounge, give the hotel a lively, social feel.

Right outside is Ximending’s colourful, pedestrian-friendly grid, buzzing with bubble tea stops, music stores, fashion boutiques and late-night eats.

For guests who prefer a design-led environment with cultural flair, amba offers an accessible, modern base with the convenience of staying steps from Ximen MRT station.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Humble House Taipei, Curio Collection by Hilton, from $277 per night

Book here

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Address: 18 Songgao Road (Songgao Lu), Xinyi District, Taipei, Taiwan

In Taipei’s upscale Xinyi district - home to luxury malls, fine-dining and the iconic Taipei 101 - Humble House sets itself apart with a contemporary art-driven aesthetic.

The property feels like a gallery in motion, featuring curated artworks across the lobby, garden terrace and hallways, giving the hotel a sophisticated, serene identity.

Rooms are understated but elegant, with clean lines, calming palettes and large windows that frame the Xinyi skyline. Guests gravitate towards the rooftop pool, which offers sweeping city views, as well as the refined Italian dining concept downstairs.

Humble House suits travellers who appreciate design, proximity to high-end shopping and a calm retreat amid the city’s most polished neighbourhood.

Book Now at Hilton

Book Now at Trip.com

W Taipei, from $535 per night

Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: No.10 Section 5 of Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei, Taiwan

W Taipei is where cosmopolitan glamour meets Taipei’s high-octane nightlife. Perched above Taipei City Hall MRT station, this lifestyle hotel is known for its bold interiors, vibrant bar scene and resort-style rooftop pool - all with Taipei 101 as its backdrop.

Rooms are spacious with signature W styling: Mood lighting, plush bedding, oversized bathtubs and cityscape views.

The hotel’s public spaces, from WOOBAR to the dazzling pool deck, attract well-heeled travellers and locals alike, creating a lively atmosphere from day to night.

For travellers who crave energy, amenities and a bit of scene, W Taipei remains one of the city’s most iconic stays.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Regent Taipei, from $227 per night

Original price: from $349 per night (35 per cent off) Book here

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Address: 3 Lane 39, Section 2 of North Zhongshan Road (Zhongshan Bei Lu Er Duan), Zhongshan District, Taipei, Taiwan

Regent Taipei is a long-time favourite among travellers seeking classic luxury with a Taiwanese touch.

Located in the central Zhongshan district, the hotel offers spacious guestrooms - some of the largest in Taipei - with marble bathrooms, deep soaking tubs and expansive city views.

Its rooftop pool and full-service spa add resort-style indulgence, while the hotel’s dining collection includes one of the city’s best breakfast spreads.

Downstairs, Regent Galleria houses luxury boutiques, making the hotel a haven for shoppers who want convenience without venturing far.

With personalised service and enduring elegance, Regent is particularly appealing for families and travellers who appreciate a polished, all-encompassing luxury experience.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Hotel Indigo Taipei North, from $207 per night

Original price: from $217 per night (5 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: No. 200, Zhifu Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei City 104, Taiwan (R.O.C.), Zhongshan District, Taipei, Taiwan

Hotel Indigo Taipei North brings modern boutique flair to the quieter Dazhi-Zhongshan area, offering a more relaxed pace while remaining close to shopping, riverside parks and transport links.

Interiors are inspired by local neighbourhood stories, incorporating bold colours, eclectic art and playful motifs.

Rooms are bright, comfortable and thoughtfully designed, with plush bedding and contemporary bathrooms. Guests appreciate the hotel’s easy access to Miramar Entertainment Park, stylish dining options and its welcoming, design-forward vibe.

A great choice for travellers who prefer a local-feel neighbourhood, stylish comfort and dependable IHG hospitality.

Book Now at Booking.com

Book Now at Trip.com

Kimpton Da An Hotel, from $289 per night

Book here

PHOTO: TRIP.COM

Address: No.25 Lane 27, Section 4 of Ren’ai Road, Da’an District, Taipei, Taiwan

Kimpton Da An is a boutique sanctuary tucked into the leafy streets of Da’an - Taipei’s lifestyle district known for brunch cafes, independent shops and its walkable neighbourhood charm.

The hotel exudes understated luxury, from its organic textures and warm palettes to its calm, light-filled rooms.

Guests particularly enjoy the complimentary social hour, the attentive service and the thoughtful touches that make the property feel intimate and quietly elevated.

Steps from Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT station, it offers excellent connectivity while retaining a boutique, “live like a local” energy - perfect for couples, solo travellers and design-minded guests.

Book Now at Trip.com

Book Now at Agoda

Hotel Resonance Taipei, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, from $283 per night

Book here

PHOTO: BOOKING.COM

Address: No. 7 Linsen S. Road, Happy Village, Zhongzheng District, 100 Taipei, Taiwan

Hotel Resonance blends sleek architecture with modern, minimalist interiors, offering an elevated yet fuss-free stay in a highly strategic location.

Situated a short walk from Taipei Main Station, it’s ideal for travellers connecting to airport trains, HSR routes, or planning day trips across Taiwan.

Rooms are contemporary and immaculate, featuring large windows, handcrafted details and ergonomic workspaces.

The hotel’s thoughtful touches - from its artisanal coffee concept in the lobby to its quiet, restful atmosphere - make it a strong pick for business travellers and first-time visitors who value convenience without compromising on design and comfort.

Book Now at Booking.com

Book Now at Hilton

All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

FAQs: Best hotels in Taipei

Which is the best area to stay in Taipei?

If it is your first time visiting Taipei, the Ximending area would be a great base as it puts you in the centre of the city and nightlife and shopping options are plenty.

For those looking for a peaceful oasis within the city, try the Da’an and Zhongzheng area. Luxury stays are found in the Zhongshan neighbourhood an Xinyi area, which is close to the Taipei 101 building.

Where do most tourists stay in Taipei?

Many first-time tourists and visitors who are staying in Taipei for only a few days pick hotels around Xinyi, Ximending and Taipei Main Station.

How many days in Taipei is enough?

If you only plan to stay in the city centre, a three-day trip is enough for you to visit night markets and landmarks such as Ximending, Longshan Temple and Taipei 101 without being in a rush.

This story was adapted from The Peak.