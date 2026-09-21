Tips for travelling while pregnant
Danielle Gelfand
- Consult your doctor at least four to six weeks before travelling to assess risks and obtain clearance.
- Prioritise access to quality medical care at your destination.
- Stay hydrated, avoid overheating, wear compression socks, and monitor for warning signs.
AI generated
When I was 20 weeks pregnant with my daughter, I took a babymoon with my now husband. Although it was March, we encountered a 32 deg C heatwave in Palm Springs, California. Still, I decided to hike in the desert at Joshua Tree National Park.
Barely 30 minutes in, I became overheated and my feet swelled up. Miserable, I called it off and retreated to our hotel.