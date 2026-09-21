Tips for travelling while pregnant

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It can be difficult to anticipate how travelling might affect a pregnancy, but research, simple preparation and getting advice from your doctor can make things go smoother.

When I was 20 weeks pregnant with my daughter, I took a babymoon with my now husband. Although it was March, we encountered a 32 deg C heatwave in Palm Springs, California. Still, I decided to hike in the desert at Joshua Tree National Park.

Barely 30 minutes in, I became overheated and my feet swelled up. Miserable, I called it off and retreated to our hotel.