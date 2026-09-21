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Tips for travelling while pregnant

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pregnancy travel tips, travelling while pregnant, pregnancy health precautions

It can be difficult to anticipate how travelling might affect a pregnancy, but research, simple preparation and getting advice from your doctor can make things go smoother.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Danielle Gelfand

  • Consult your doctor at least four to six weeks before travelling to assess risks and obtain clearance.
  • Prioritise access to quality medical care at your destination.
  • Stay hydrated, avoid overheating, wear compression socks, and monitor for warning signs.

AI generated

When I was 20 weeks pregnant with my daughter, I took a babymoon with my now husband. Although it was March, we encountered a 32 deg C heatwave in Palm Springs, California. Still, I decided to hike in the desert at Joshua Tree National Park.

Barely 30 minutes in, I became overheated and my feet swelled up. Miserable, I called it off and retreated to our hotel.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.