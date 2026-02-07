For subscribers
Weekend Trip
These fine-dining restaurants in culinary city Shenzhen are worth the splurge
SHENZHEN, China – At the entrance of Shekou Market, a fishmonger slices sashimi with unhurried precision, fanning glistening, translucent cuts into a perfect arc.
Chef Water Tang, executive chef of The Bay by Chef Fei at Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, points to a refrigerator where whole pomfrets and mackerel hang tail-up, tagged by date.