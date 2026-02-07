Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Weekend Trip

These fine-dining restaurants in culinary city Shenzhen are worth the splurge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Steamed Stuffed Buns from Yong Fu Xiao Xian, Chef Water Tang with wild-caught seafood at Shekou Market.

(From left) Steamed Stuffed Buns from Yong Fu Xiao Xian, Chef Water Tang with wild-caught seafood at Shekou Market.

PHOTOS: YONG FU XIAO XIAN, RICKI ZHANG

Tan Pin Yen

Google Preferred Source badge

SHENZHEN, China – At the entrance of Shekou Market, a fishmonger slices sashimi with unhurried precision, fanning glistening, translucent cuts into a perfect arc.

Chef Water Tang, executive chef of The Bay by Chef Fei at Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, points to a refrigerator where whole pomfrets and mackerel hang tail-up, tagged by date.

See more on

Travel and leisure

ST Weekend Trip

Tourism

China

Food and drink

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.