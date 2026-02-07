These fine-dining restaurants in culinary city Shenzhen are worth the splurge

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Steamed Stuffed Buns from Yong Fu Xiao Xian, Chef Water Tang with wild-caught seafood at Shekou Market.

SHENZHEN, China – At the entrance of Shekou Market, a fishmonger slices sashimi with unhurried precision, fanning glistening, translucent cuts into a perfect arc.

Chef Water Tang, executive chef of The Bay by Chef Fei at Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, points to a refrigerator where whole pomfrets and mackerel hang tail-up, tagged by date.